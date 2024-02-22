Opinion

Dan Burn with massive thank you to Dan Ashworth

Dan Burn is walking tall.

Well I suppose you generally do, if you are 6ft 7.

However, he is walking especially tall now.

Dan Burn with this weight off his back.

The Big Lad from Blyth with a massive thank you to Dan Ashworth.

Yes, Dan Burn no longer blamed for the war in Ukraine with Russia, nor the Israel / Gaza situation, not the UK struggling to win the Eurovision song contest, no longer even blamed on a second to second basis for every goal conceded since he signed for Newcastle United AND over the course of the 130 years or so before he returned to the north east.

No, the mob with blazing torches and pitchforks brandished, are now chasing Dan Ashworth out of toon.

Maybe this time with some justification.

Although I still think that Dan Ashworth isn’t even really the big villain in this latest drama, that role for sure taken by Sit Jim Ratcliffe. The comedy pantomime figure who has already entranced all the Man U fans, a bit like the Pied Piper of Hamelin did with those other rats…

Anyway, the main thing is that Big Dan Burn is walking tall again, no longer the sole focus for everything that goes wrong in our black and white world and beyond.

I can’t say for sure that this will last for the Geordie defender and the less hysterical majority (I hope!!) of the Newcastle United fanbase. However, we have had at least had some respite from the lunatic fringe calling Eddie Howe an idiot, claiming if only the NUFC Head Coach could see what these fans in their bedrooms experts did, we would obviously stroll the Champions League and Premier League, if only 21 year old Tino Livramento was played out of position every single match at left-back.

Who knows how long the Dan Ashworth and Sir Jim Ratcliffe pantomime will last….

“You can’t make Dan Ashworth stay on gardening leave until 2026”

“Oh yes we can!”

“We are Man U, you have to do what we want”

“Oh no we don’t!”

“Man U are back and our best ever glory days are rapidly approaching”

“On no they’re not, they’re behind you!”

I have a feeling that the Man U pantomime will continue for some time, with Dan Ashworth eventually joining the cast. Though whether he does or not, I have zero doubt that at some point in the very near future, the rats / Man U fans will have the spell lifted and see Sir Jim Ratcliffe, close friend and ally of the Glazers, for what he really is.

Most importantly, the Newcastle United squad have been able to quietly go about their business preparing for Arsenal on Saturday, without every second Eddie Howe and Dan Burn getting the blame for this ongoing five match NUFC unbeaten run with 14 goals scored.