Opinion

Dan Ashworth departure comments remind me that Newcastle United has always been a place of turmoil

Recent comments re the Dan Ashworth departure, remind me that Newcastle United has always been a place of turmoil.

My first ever visit to St James’ Park was to see Toon play Arsenal in 1952 as an 11 year old with my father.

He had just finished a six month voyage as Mate on a U.K. registered cargo boat (rare even then) to the Far East and Australia and who was sailing again in ten days time.

We met three of father’s friends in a large pub in Grey St at 11.30hrs.

I was told to sit quiet and take in the ‘atmosphere’.

The whole talk / conversations whilst there for three hours became louder and louder but seemed to totally concentrate on Toon’s poor directors., players rumoured to want a transfer and low wages.

Looking in the paper next day, printed under the score it said there were over 61,000 passionate supporters in the ground.

I saw Milburn, Brennan. Harvey and the really great Bobby Mitchell on the wing.

Seventy two years later, carpet baggers and quislings like Dan Ashworth still come and go but never forget that whilst there is a Newcastle upon Tyne, there will always be a Newcastle United.

We have survived recent Trump like clowns as owners and managers. Ashworth can f… off.

The wearing of the Black and White stripes means a million times more to me than some here today gone tomorrow Director of Football.