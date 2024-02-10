News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest – Gordon, Wilson, Botman, Almiron all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it four away wins in a row.

Newcastle United having won 3-0 against Sunderland and 2-0 at Fulham in the FA Cup, then a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

So just the one change, Callum Wilson in for Jacob Murphy.

Yet again the NUFC journalists totally clueless, not a Scooby that Anthony Gordon would make the squad never mind start!

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Great to see Jamaal Lascelles back available and the bench starting to look a lot stronger…

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports