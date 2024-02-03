News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Luton Town – Bruno, Miley, Longstaff, Burn all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Luton Town has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it three wins in a row.

Newcastle United having won 2-0 at Fulham in the FA Cup last Saturday night, then a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

A win at St James’ Park today would take Newcastle United to within a point of the top six.

Newcastle team v Luton Town:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron, Gordon

So United just the one change from the eleven that started in the victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Sadly, the Jason Tindall positive comments on Friday about Isak’s potential involvement today, not proving to be the reality.

So Almiron returns and looks like we are set for Gordon through the middle and Murphy and our Paraguay international on the wings.

However, there is big positivity on the bench!

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, White

Yes, both Barnes and Wilson at last return, which means that along with the likes of Hall, Livramento and Krafth, a significantly stronger looking bench now. As to how much Barnes and Wilson could be potentially capable of, we will have to wait and see. Fingers crossed they aren’t needed.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)