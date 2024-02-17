News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Gordon, Trippier, Botman, Barnes all start

he confirmed Newcastle team v Bournemouth has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players having made it four away wins in a row.

Now looking to get back on the winning trail at home.

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

So just the one change from the win at Forest.

Callum Wilson having surgery yesterday and looks like Anthony Gordon through the middle, Harvey Barnes coming in to play on the left.

Alexander Isak not in the matchday squad.

SUBS:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, White

Eddie Howe said on Friday that up to that point Jacob Murphy hadn’t trained, so at least one positive he has been able to be named on the bench.

However, after optimism that the bench was going to get ever stronger as we go into the final months of the season, we are still not looking great on that front, especially in attacking positions.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports