Confirmed Newcastle team v Blackburn announced – A place in the FA Cup quarter-final at stake

The confirmed Newcastle team v Blackburn has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it three away wins in a row in the FA Cup this season.

Newcastle United having scored five goals in total and kept clean sheets at both Sunderland and Fulham.

A place in the FA Cup sixth round (quarter finals is at stake).

Coventry booking a place last night with a win at home to Maidstone.

There are three ties tonight including Newcastle’s, then the final four on Wednesday night.

Newcastle team v Blackburn: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Karius, Ritchie, Anderson, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Miley, Almiron

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports