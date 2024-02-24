Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Isak, Karius, Schar, Livramento all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal has now been announced.
Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it five away wins in a row.
Or at the very least, NUFC trying to extend their run without losing a match to six.
It is third in the table up against eighth.
If Newcastle United did pull off a surprise away victory, it would take them above Brighton into seventh, only four points behind sixth place Man U and seven points behind Spurs who are fifth.
Newcastle team v Arsenal:
Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak
So three changes.
IN:
Karius, Livramento, Isak
OUT:
Dubravka, Burn, Barnes
Burn and Barnes drop the the bench but the official club site report that Dubravka is missing through illness.
Subs:
Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Murphy, Willock, Burn
Great to see finally see options increasing for changes during matches.
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
