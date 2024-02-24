News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Isak, Karius, Schar, Livramento all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players hoping to make it five away wins in a row.

Or at the very least, NUFC trying to extend their run without losing a match to six.

It is third in the table up against eighth.

If Newcastle United did pull off a surprise away victory, it would take them above Brighton into seventh, only four points behind sixth place Man U and seven points behind Spurs who are fifth.

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

So three changes.

IN:

Karius, Livramento, Isak

OUT:

Dubravka, Burn, Barnes

Burn and Barnes drop the the bench but the official club site report that Dubravka is missing through illness.

Subs:

Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Murphy, Willock, Burn

Great to see finally see options increasing for changes during matches.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports