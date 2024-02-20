Opinion

Clearing a few myths away this past weekend at Newcastle United

I think this has become a regular occurrence with Newcastle United.

When the result isn’t ideal, I see / hear plenty of fans going way over the top with their negativity.

On many occasions, what I see / hear bears little resemblance to what I have seen with my own eyes.

Take this past weekend for example, Newcastle United against Bournemouth.

I thought the visitors were decent and played with some ambition, rather than sitting back and just trying to defend.

However, some comments from Newcastle fans have been laughable, claiming Bournemouth by far the better team, the visitors definitely deserved to win, Bournemouth dominated the match and so on.

I think this table below sums up the game far better.

This new report from The Other 14 shows how many touches in the opposition penalty area, each of the 20 Premier League teams had this past weekend:

As you can see, of all 20 Premier League teams this past weekend, only four had more touches of the ball in the opposition penalty area than Newcastle United’s total of 38, whilst that was TWICE as many as Bournemouth had.

Newcastle United had a higher Expected Goals stat than Bournemouth, almost twice as much possession, more shots, twice as many corners and maybe most tellingly, as this latest report shows, twice as many touches in the opposition box than Bournemouth.

This all clearing a few myths away this past weekend at Newcastle United.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

(Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Andoni Iraola blames match officials after Newcastle United match – Embarrassing – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe talks about 6 different Newcastle United players – Including new injury concern – Read HERE)

(Have you seen this Newcastle United team? Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports