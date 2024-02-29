News

Chelsea official announcement – Struggling to sell out for Newcastle United match

The next Premier League home match for Chelsea is the visit of Newcastle United.

Now on Thursday morning, Chelsea have made an official announcement ahead of the match.

With only 11 days to go before the game, Chelsea have admitted they are struggling to sell their sub-forty thousand seater stadium out for this game.

With the number of tickets still left to sell, Chelsea have announced (see below) that all members and season ticket holders can buy an additional two tickets each, meaning all of them (ST holders and members) can buy three tickets each for the Newcastle United match including their own.

No doubt many Newcastle United members will be looking ruefully on at this news, as it has become incredibly difficult to get tickets for any NUFC home match, never mind a high profile one such as this.

The experience of the vast majority of Newcastle United members this season, from all of the ones I know and the many I have read and heard about who I don’t know personally, the success rate in ballots for St James’ Park is 25 per cent or less for your average NUFC member. So the knowledge that Chelsea members can buy three each for this Newcastle United match is something beyond their (NUFC members) wildest dreams for Newcastle home games.

Chelsea official announcement – 29 February 2024:

Newcastle ticket news: Extra availability for season ticket holders and members

There is an update to ticket selling details for next month’s Premier League game against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge…

We host the Tyneside team on Monday 11 March with an 8pm kick-off.

Season ticket holders and members can now purchase an additional two tickets (maximum of three tickets in total per person).

Tickets will be sold online only.

All persons under the age of 16 will be required to attend the relevant area of the ground with, and sit in the ground next to, a person over 18 years of age.

Loyalty points

Supporters will receive three loyalty point for this match.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Weekend of Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sport