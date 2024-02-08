News

Chelsea fan admits in court that he assaulted this Newcastle United star

A 25 year old Chelsea fan has admitted assaulted Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The incident bringing a three year banning order and sizeable fine.

However, this Chelsea fan should count himself very lucky, as the Leeds fan who assaulted Eddie Howe in a very similar incident back in May, ended up with a prison sentence and a six year banning order.

BBC Sport news report on the Chelsea fan – 8 February 2024:

A Chelsea fan has pleaded guilty to assaulting Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

It happened during a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie between the two Premier League teams at Stamford Bridge on 19 December.

Jordan Chidley, 25, admitted assault by beating and unlawfully going on to a playing area at a football match.

He was fined £807 and given a three-year football banning order at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

‘Just euphoria’

Chidley, of Wren Road in Sidcup, invaded the pitch after Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk scored an injury-time equaliser to push the game to penalties.

Prosecutor Malachy Pakenham told the court that Chidley ran over to the Newcastle goalkeeper.

“The steward tries to grab him, he then puts his arms out and grabs and touches the goalie who pulls away from him,” Mr Pakenham said. He added that the contact was “quite minimal”.

In mitigation for Chidley, the court heard that what he did was not “malicious” but “just euphoria”.

The Mag report – 5 January 2024:

Following the Carabao Cup match on 19 December 2023, it was announced that The Metropolitan Police were hunting the Chelsea fan who got on the pitch and confronted Martin Dubravka.

Very reminiscent of the shameful incident at Elland Road, when a Leeds United fan earlier this year did the same with Eddie Howe, that Leeds fan quickly apprehended and charged, ending up in jail when the case came to court.

At Stamford Bridge, after the equaliser went in, a Chelsea fan strolled on to the pitch to confront Newcastle United keeper Dubravka and the steward didn’t even follow the fan onto the pitch to grab him. The Chelsea steward then helping the fan back to his seat instead of grabbing him. Then when you looked, it was difficult to spot any other Chelsea stewards or Police in the vicinity.

Now finally 17 days later, the West London club has revealed that it was a season ticket holder who was the Chelsea fan in question.

Anyway, the West London club at last releasing this official statement regarding the Chelsea fan in question – 5 January 2024:

“At a recent fixture, a supporter tried to enter the field of play.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind all fans that Chelsea Football Club has a zero-tolerance approach to any supporters attempting to come onto the pitch at home and away matches.

“The club has suspended a season ticket holder and is now supporting the police with the criminal investigation.

“Chelsea FC takes the safety of supporters, players and staff extremely seriously, and any supporter who comes onto the pitch for any reason will be subject to bans from the club, and, as it is a criminal offence, potential police and court action.

“This also includes any adults who are responsible for any children that encroach the pitch.

“We thank supporters in advance for helping to keep themselves, and others safe.”