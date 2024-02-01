Transfer Market

Chelsea change transfer stance on Armando Broja – Of interest to Newcastle United?

An interesting one from David Ornstein of The Athletic, on Armando Broja.

He says that Chelsea’s original strict stance on only a sale or loan with an obligation to buy, has now become ‘more flexible’ as the transfer window draws towards a close.

Ornstein says that Chelsea are now open to letting Armando Broja go out on a straight loan ‘provided it comes with a significant fee and game time commitments.’

I think most Newcastle United fans now think it is unlikely there will be anything of note in these remaining 11 hours or so of the transfer window.

However, back in June 2022 it was reported (see below) that with Hugo Ekitike messing NUFC about, they were looking at Armando Broja as a possible alternative, it was even claimed that Newcastle had made a bid for the then 20 year old Chelsea striker.

It has been reported the past 24 hours that Alexander Isak will miss between two and four weeks, hopefully no longer, whilst Callum Wilson could return sometime soon.

However, inside the club of course, Eddie Howe and others will know the exact understood positions on both of our (only!) first team squad strikers.

Could a loan move for Armando Broja potentially happen if the outlook doesn’t look ideal on Isak and/or Wilson?

Armando Broja clearly has potential and appears to be yet another young player getting messed around by Chelsea, as they bring in more and more signings.

Chelsea are a club where there appears to be a positive connection with the hierarchy at Newcastle United and there has already been transfer dealings with Lewis Hall currently on a loan with obligation / option to make permanent at the end of the season.

However, even if Newcastle United might consider a loan only option, it could come down to just how much that loan fee would be on top of wages needing to be paid. Plus Armando Broja has already played in the FA Cup for Chelsea, so couldn’t do so for NUFC if coming on loan.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reporting – 1 February 2024:

‘Chelsea are now open to letting Armando Broja leave on a straight loan, provided it comes with a significant fee and game time commitments.

Their original preference for a sale or loan with an obligation to buy, at a fee they deem appropriate for a striker they value highly, remains possible.

But the stance has become more flexible as the January transfer window draws towards a close.

If Chelsea’s conditions are not met, there is a decent chance the 22-year-old will stay at the club and potentially leave in the summer instead.’

The Mag report – 24 June 2022:

It has now been reported on Friday morning that Newcastle United have made a formal approach for Armando Broja.

The Northern Echo saying that their information is that Newcastle have made the formal approach to ask Chelsea about the striker’s availability.

The newspaper reporting that United are now looking at potential alternatives, if Hugo Ekitike doesn’t end up coming to St James Park.

Armando Broja is also only 20, the same age as Ekitike, but has played far more first team football than the French striker.

Whilst Hugo Ekitike has only made 23 career first team starts, Armando Broja has already made 72 appearances in club football, including 48 starts.

Only four first team minutes for Chelsea but the Albanian striker spent 2020/21 in Holland with Vitesse, then last season at Southampton.

The forward scoring 11 goals in all competitions for Vitesse in that 2020/21 season, then nine last season with Southampton.

He started the 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle in March (2022), whilst he came on as a sub at St James Park in August when Southampton trailed 1-0, that game ending 2-2.

In terms of international football, made his senior debut for Albania aged just 18, already he’s made 14 appearances and scored four times for his country.

The Northern Echo say that Newcastle United haven’t yet given up on Hugo Ekitike but are looking to put alternative arrangements in place. With little / zero chance of first team football at Chelsea in the coming season, the Stamford Bridge club look certain to let Armando Broja move this summer, the only question being whether they would insist on a loan deal, or be willing to sell…with then the question of how much?