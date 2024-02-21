Opinion

Championship promotion race – As Newcastle United fans who do you want to see come up?

It is hotting up in the Championship promotion race.

Just over 10 weeks of the regular second tier season to play, with the final round of matches on Saturday 4 May.

The play-offs then follow for the teams finishing third to sixth in the Championship, ending up at Wembley on Sunday 26 May to see who gets to the Premier League via the play-off final.

This is the current state of play on Wednesday (21 February 2024) morning:

The Championship might not be of interest to many of you anymore but I try to keep an eye on all things football, especially who Newcastle United may have to encounter in the near future.

Leicester City are having a wonderful season and are romping towards winning the Championship and instant promotion. They are a well run club and sell players when they have to, so they can remain sustainable.

Leeds United have also turned things around after relegation and are currently in a rich vein of form.

I actually know four different Yorkshire blokes who live up here that are staunch Leeds supporters. All canny lads.

When I was a youth following the Toon, we all used to hate Leeds.

Now I believe that Leeds enhance the Premier League and I want them back in their rightful place.

New manager Russell Martin endured a woeful start to this season at the third relegated club from the EPL in 2022/23, Southampton.

He has since turned things around and the Saints are challenging for automatic promotion. Though the vastly improved Hull City beat them at St Mary’s on Tuesday night to put a slight dent in proceedings.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town have shown ambition in the boardroom and as a result are riding impressively high and playing some exciting stuff. They got what could prove to be a vital late winner last night, a 4-3 against Rotherham United.

West Brom and Hull are detached from the top four and are separated by only one point, to complete the current play-off positions.

There is now seemingly a gap opening up between them and the rest, although Coventry City, Preston North End and Norwich City cannot be ruled out for a late push.

Well that’s the better teams in the Championship covered.

Sunderland have lost more games than anybody in the top half of the table and Middlesbrough are a bang average side.

Birmingham City have rallied under Tony Mowbray. It has now been disclosed that Tony is going to be taking an eight week break from the game for medical reasons. He is a good and honest man and I wish him well and the best of health.

QPR and Millwall are both flirting with a drop into League One and I wouldn’t be sad to see either of them go down.

Though it would be sad to see Sheffield Wednesday and/or Huddersfield Town join their already doomed Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham in the third tier.