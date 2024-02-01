News

Callum Wilson goes public with comments on winter transfer window as only hours remain

With only hours left to go of the transfer window, Callum Wilson has came out and made some comments about it.

The number nine having been just one of numerous Newcastle United players subject to media speculation about a possible move elsewhere.

Callum Wilson turns 32 this month and is currently contracted at Newcastle United until 30 June 2025.

The transfer window for incoming deals (some countries have later dates when their clubs will still be able to bring players in) in the Premier League is 11pm tonight (Thursday 1 February 2024), day 32 of a 32 day window that has seen very little PL action and so little money spent. At least so far.

For Callum Wilson though, he sees other priorities, declaring ‘We are keeping the squad together…. For us as a team, it is important we hang on to everyone because we are all going to be needed from now until the end of the season.’

Would (could?) Newcastle United have sold a decent level current player this month if getting a high enough acceptable offer, that could have then potentially allowed them to do some major incoming business due to stretching FFP? We’ll never know for sure.

What there has been is quite woeful and embarrassing claims in the London media, about what the situation supposedly was/is with Callum Wilson and Newcastle United in general.

What does seem clear though is that no Newcastle United first team squad player has been agitating for a move and desperate to leave St James’ Park.

Which certainly hasn’t been the case at times in the past!

The big Callum Wilson question of course is, when will he be back playing for Newcastle United???

It is 37 days now since he last played for Newcastle and with Alexander Isak seemingly set to be missing for at least two to four weeks, we could do with an early February return to action for Callum Wilson.

Callum Wilson speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast – 1 February 2024:

“The transfer window closes tonight and I am sure the manager and the fans will be happy to see that door closed.

“We are keeping the squad together.

“There have been a lot of rumours about us not being able to add to the squad, which is common knowledge.

“For us as a team, it is important we hang on to everyone because we are all going to be needed from now until the end of the season.”