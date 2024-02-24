Opinion

Bukayo Saka, the Ferrari and a Reliant Robin – I would be lying if I said yes…

Arsenal v Newcastle tonight, a stern task ahead of us and a big ask to get a positive result at the Emirates.

Can we do it ? Yes, of course we can.

Do I fancy us to win? I’d be lying if I said yes, but I think despite our injuries, the lack of pace in midfield, as well as defensive issues, we are still capable of getting something in any game.

I have been critical of the midfield. Not of the players themselves, in Bruno, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley, but of the balance of the three on the whole. It doesn’t matter how good a player is, they still have to fit together as a team and they need to click.

The best individuals don’t necessarily make the best team. While quality is critical, the chemistry, balance and character is everything. While I don’t see the midfield we currently have playing as well balanced, due to a lack of pace, too similar in position and other things, I can’t fault them for attitude, spirit and character.

Along with the other eight Newcastle United players that take to the field, give it everything week in week out and I’d expect no less tonight.

I mentioned chemistry as a factor. Assuming Sean, Bruno and Lewis start again tonight, this would be their 11th start together. Chemistry is built over time, as are team combinations. The three have been thrown together due to circumstances, injuries and we simply have had no choice to go with them. While I wouldn’t pick the three together if others were available, they’ve shown signs of steady slow improvement, they are getting better as a three overall. They lack pace and they do get caught out but pace cannot be rectified unfortunately. They are though good players going forward and I believe they are capable of sitting tighter and staying compact.

The issue I have is when they have to chase the game and attack it and try and win it, as a result they leave gaps and lack the dynamism and athleticism to get back and defend as a unit when possession is lost in attacking areas and that then leaves the defence, all four ( not just Dan Burn) exposed and under pressure.

I’m not a believer in wholesale changes in the middle of a season and ripping up a system that’s served us well under Eddie Howe and taken us from bottom of the Premier League table to the Champions League and currently eighth in the table.

I think the goalkeeper situation has cost us goals too and a few points. That’s not to say Martin Dubrakva has been poor, I think he’s made a few mistakes but he’s also made some cracking saves as well.

While I think Burn has been targeted at left back, as it’s well documented he’s not particularly quick, he’s still for me the same Dan Burn from last season. He’s no slower, no less of a footballer, he’s a good solid defender that overall is still worth a place in the team. I think Tino Livramento would probably offer more when we have to attack games and go open like in home matches against Luton and Bournemouth.

I believe though that when we need to be more disciplined and stay compact, then I would stick with Big Dan Burn. He’s a leader , he’s disciplined and he’s a weapon in both boxes at set-pieces.

Arsenal will be a difficult test and we won’t have much possession, we will need to be compact and disciplined. People have worried about the prospect of Bukayo Saka up against big Dan Burn. Yes Saka in a foot race would leave him for dead, he’s exceptionally quick, skilful, an exceptional talent.

I heard all this at St James’ Park earlier in the season, I heard it last season and I’m yet to see Bukayo Saka really get the better of the big man. The answer is, don’t allow Saka the space, limit the man to the room he can play. A Ferrari on an open road will leave most cars in the dust, you put a Ferrari in a congested area though and its no quicker than a Reliant Robin.

In any case, I think it depends on the midfield for me. I hope they can play like they did at Aston Villa.

Write Newcastle United off at your peril!

HTL