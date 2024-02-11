News

Bruno Guimaraes explains why – Curtailing the celebrations

Bruno Guimaraes speaking to Match of The Day – 10 February 2024:

Interviewer:

“Fantastic scenes when you scored your second goal, you’re celebrating in front of the Newcastle fans.

“It looked an iconic moment.

“There is a real connection between you and the fans.”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Yes, I would like to give them a hug, but I remembered that I have nine yellow cards, so I cannot have another!

“It was very special for me.

“The away support for us has been massive, so this goal was for them.”

As Bruno Guimaraes says, another Premier League yellow would take him to ten and an automatic two match ban.

He needs to go another eight Premier League games without another yellow, the end of the 32nd PL match, to avoid a ban.

It sounds like a pretty hopeless task but to his credit, after getting booked six games in a row (all competitions), these last four matches (all competitions) Bruno Guimaraes has been card-free.

This is the reason Bruno Guimaraes didn’t hug the fans 😅#MOTD pic.twitter.com/qPeTE3iitv — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 11, 2024

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports