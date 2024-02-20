Opinion

Bournemouth fans talking about Eddie Howe, the Newcastle fans, the 2-2 draw and… a certain decision

There weren’t many Bournemouth fans who had made the trip to Tyneside.

However, the few who were in the away end certainly got value for money.

Bournemouth fans once again seeing Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side fail to beat his old club in a Premier League match.

Bournemouth fans talking about Eddie Howe, the Newcastle fans, the 2-2 draw and… a certain decision, comments via their message board Up The Cherries…

‘Hope everyone is back safe and well.

I also hope you all enjoyed the day/weekend up there. Very friendly welcoming people, no worries about trundling the Good Lady around (although it is a bit hilly and they seem to get steeper each season). One of the few clubs that don’t appear surprised when a minibus full of wheelchair users turn up.

What’s with the “ah wah the flags”? Loads of them around the ground, waved as the teams come out, then asked to return them at halftime. All we get are red dusters with no flag poles.’

‘My only wish for any AFCB team is that I see 11 blokes giving their all and playing for each other. That’s it. I saw that yesterday and at most games this season.

At Newcastle both teams met this criteria and I thought it was a terrific game. I have yet to see a game where no one makes a mistake. Maybe Brazil in 1970?’

‘Let’s blame a player every game for goals concede shall we?…believe it or not ALL goals come from some sort of mistake by an opposing player?’

‘That was a great result….any draw away against a higher placed team is a great result.

Why do fans bang on about mistakes…every single game in Football History has had mistakes..without them all the games would end 0-0 surely.’

‘Newcastle didn’t have a fit striker, most of their midfield out injured and they had Jacob Murphy playing centre forward for the last thirty minutes.

They had to resort to bringing Matt Ritchie on to try and save the game for goodness sake!

If you truly believe what we faced today was a champions league standard side then I don’t know what to say.

I’m not sure why so many are struggling with the context here.’

‘Interesting that some geordies thought the ref was too lenient re our fouling and thought we should have some reds dished out for accumulation of yellows.’

‘There was a couple of players who got away with one once on a yellow.

Christie and Senesi spring to mind.

Thought the game was feisty, but without cheating or bad intent.’

‘We totally outplayed them, their play acting was so annoying, every tackle we made was being given as a foul.’

‘I for one thoroughly enjoyed my trip to St James’s Park. Very tasty burrito followed by several excellent pints in Head of Steam which in turn was followed by 100 minutes of very entertaining football.’

‘I think Eddie’s is looking tired and worn out again…and despite the fact he is gone from us and earning some big cash…he is somewhat lovingly ingrained in our memories…and I really don’t want him becoming ill or declining in any other way…but he is so rapt and serious with the analytical stuff…I’d say on a higher plain than many managers…in part quite genial but as with many genial people in the Entertainment World…the distractions from normal domestic life can be disastrous…

I think it’s worth a worry and maybe another break for Eddie is imminent.’

‘Not a good result for me, we were playing a vastly under strength Newcastle without a single centre forward available.’

‘I thought it was a really exciting game.

A draw was disappointing but, the VAR farce aside, not particularly unfair.’

‘Agree. Newcastle aren’t up to speed because of Tonali suspension and other injuries.

Gordon and Guilmares (if correct spelling) aren’t enough to build a Champions League team even though Longstaff works hard. Harvey Barnes isn’t CL quality in my opinion.

Both Trippier and Burn are flagging because they haven’t been able to be rested. Not enough team cohesion either due to frequent injuries.’

‘While we are all debating their penalty, no-one seems to have mentioned the catastrophic failure of a 6’3″ defender to stop a cross reaching 5’8″ Matt Ritchie by falling over like Bambi on ice gifting them their second equaliser of the day.’

‘I’m a little on the fence about blaming players for slipping, to an extent it is one of those things that can happen without it being your fault. Of course he may have been slightly out of position and trying to correct it and slipped, there is that argument.’

‘I agree if it was a genuine slip but I’m pretty certain he didn’t so much as slip more he just fell over.’

‘Tbf we got a goal from an even worse slip up so can hardly feel hard done by.’

‘The ludicrous part was Smith grabbing Schar’s shirt!

In todays football where there are numerous camera angles it was a stupid thing to do on the edge of the penalty area…

It was not even a sneaky quick tug which often goes unpunished it was a tight hold to stop a player from attacking the ball

If he had left it then the guy is offside end of story.’

‘I still don’t understand why the defending team doesn’t just move out leaving everyone offside with type of free kick.’

.

‘Er, because the attacking team are usually intelligent enough to work their way past such a simple tactic.’

‘If the foul was first, then wasn’t he outside the box at that point?’

‘Apparently you can be offside, not interfering with play, get fouled outside the box, and then somehow you are still not interfering with play as the foul continues into the box, makes perfect sense.’

‘I would argue that Schar was influencing or involved in the play – the defenders have to react to his movement and the ball is landing in his vicinity – so it should be offside. That’s how I think the law should work, but it doesn’t seem as though it is written that way.

That said, Smith was a silly boy.’

‘If the ref had simply given offside no one would have batted an eyelid.

The lino flagged, the ref called it, some numpty in a box 200 miles away totally detached from events decided to intervene.

The truth is every football loving person and player on the planet would have called it offside and moved on. ‘

‘The rules say that “a player in an offside position is moving towards the ball with the intention of playing the ball and is fouled before playing or attempting to play the ball, or challenging an opponent for the ball, the foul is penalised as it has occurred before the offside offence”

It gives the exact context and says it’s a foul.’

‘The foul occured as he was moving towards the ball with the intention of playing it but before he attempted to play it. It pretty clearly falls into the exact scenario covered by that part of the law imo.’

‘There’s isn’t really any doubt over the foul or the intention of the law, only maybe whether it was in the box or not.’

‘Tbf we’ve consistently been denied points at SJP due to soft penalties being given to Newcastle.’

‘Lazy defending to pull the shirt.

The ref and assistant clearly and obviously call the offside.

VAR then take 5 minutes to over rule the officials

VAR operated by PGMOL has opened a can of worms for applying the laws fairly and consistently.’

‘Hasn’t it been established that this was the correct decision based on the rules as they currently stand? Ludicrous as they may be it’s not like they can change them mid match.’

‘I’ve looked at it every which way and it’s a nonsense.

The only consolation I have in my head is I think they’d have equalised anyway at some point.’

‘It was a good game of football (I was there) and I’d agree we were robbed, not just robbed of three points but of a better game.

After Solanke poached the first goal Newcastle really upped their game and we had to ride the wave of their pressure, and we did, we reacted to their reaction and it was a proper good contest. We’d started to gain momentum and it was swinging back in our favour through a lot of endeavour, skill and intelligence from our midfield who were outstanding. The penalty sapped a lot of that momentum and I’d say Semenyo’s goal was against the run of play at that stage of the game.

The ref continuously broke up the flow of the game giving too many fouls (because the Newcastle players asked for them and the officials seemed hell bent on not letting them lose) it was a good game, but it could have been great, even magnificent. We played some beautiful football and to be fair they were also good with Gordon looking dangerous throughout and some dangerous balls into the box. We deserved to win and I think the officiating was just too partial.’

‘I believe refs find it difficult not to be affected when 50,000 fans are claiming all tackles to be fouls, whether its bias or not they get caught up mentally in the situation.’

‘Does anybody expect us to go there, concede no chances and take all of ours? Do you genuinely think a low block approach would’ve been more successful?

Newcastle create chances against everyone they play, they’re a dangerous side. I think Wilson would’ve been less of a handful than having Gordon up there for our defence anyway TBH and Issak has missed quite a few games this season.’

‘As for Newcastle being under strength, well that’s their problem to sort out. They are still 7th even with the injury list they have had all season.’