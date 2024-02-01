Opinion

Blind faith and inner belief – That one day as Newcastle United fans we will now have our moment

Like most Newcastle United fans, I have suffered more than my fair share of miserable away trips over the years.

The other thing I have in common with my long suffering comrades is, I have persisted through a combination of blind faith and inner belief that one day we will have our moment.

There are quite a few painful memories that stick in the gut.

One of those which has irritated me for many years was the great joy that Aston Villa took in our demise under Mike Ashley. Fate decreed that we ended both of our miserable relegation seasons at Villa Park and the home supporters revelled in our downfall on both occasions.

So when I took my space at Villa Park on Tuesday night, I knew the seat I had been allocated (for what that matters!) – three rows from the front and three seats away from the boundary between our lot and theirs – was going to mean one of two things.

Either another feeling of injustice rubbed in my face by excitable Brummies with ridiculous accents, or a wonderful moment to gain some precious revenge and rub it in theirs. Thankfully, gloriously, the latter came true, as we turned in arguably our best away performance since Eddie’s Revolution commenced.

I am always a little bit uncomfortable when the supporters around me start singing: “You laughed at us when we went down; who the f… is laughing now?” In my experience, it is often followed with a goal against us and a massive dollop of egg on our faces.

Never before has that chant been more apt than when we aimed at Villa on Tuesday.

To me, they are the reason that song exists. Aston Villa: a club with absolutely no previous history of specific rivalry and a fellow “sleeping giant” with, like us, not enough trophies to show for their heritage and support.

Yet, inexplicably, the Villa fans chose to attempt to make rivals of us, not once, but twice.

I kind of understood the banners and mocking when we were relegated in the season of Joe Kinnear’s abysmal management. We were a big club who had been challenging for the title not too many years earlier; they probably found it funny in the same way most neutrals sniggered at Leeds’ relegation in the Peter Ridsdale era.

The second time round was pathetic though – they themselves had limply surrendered their top flight status finishing a deserved bottom and being dead certs for relegation for months, so they were in no position to taunt anyone else.

Regardless of their reasons, it made Tuesday night all the sweeter. Villa Park is my most visited away ground since I first went there to see substitute Duncan Ferguson earn us a late 1-0 win, but never have I felt more smug walking past their defeated supporters outside the ground than I did this time.

They asked us when we went down who our next messiah was – I think they have their answer.

Eddie Howe is righting many years of wrongs at Newcastle United.

I have previously written an article on The Mag charting my bitterness at Sunderland supporters for that banner they flew over the top of St James’ Park the last time we went down. Despite the gulf between the clubs, that unrequited act of one-upmanship and our terrible recent record against them meant it still felt like we had a cloud hanging over us.

That was put to rights in the FA Cup third round; the last question mark over our absolute superiority over them obliterated with a crushing victory at the Bungalow of Plight.

Then there is Manchester United. The club that stood between us and silverware in the mid 1990s will continue to have bragging rights for years to come given their wealth of historic success, but it seems Eddie and Co have the Indian Sign over Dutch duo Erik Ten Hag and Schteve van Claren. Times are changing.

The one which Eddie has not managed to address yet, is Liverpool’s succession of victories over us – made all the more devastating by the fact that we deserved to win the first three of the four successive losses we’ve had in the last two seasons.

My one and only disappointment at learning of the departure of porcelain-toothed grinning idiot moaner Jurgen Klopp was the knowledge that – barring a successful cup tie this season – Eddie won’t have the opportunity to wipe the smile off his face. I’m confident that with time, that moment would have come.

All of which brings me to the biggest shadow of all which still hangs over us: I am of course referring to our lack of trophies.

With Eddie at the helm, it will come. He will right that wrong like he keeps righting others.

It was so bitterly disappointing to read newspaper speculation about his position when things were going against us at the turn of the year, though I would like to think there were scarcely any real supporters who shared the doubts being spun as click bait. The sensible journalists with their finger on the pulse at our club – the likes of George Caulkin and Chris Waugh at the Athletic and Luke Edwards at the Daily Telegraph – were treating that speculation with the contempt it merited.

I am really confident that this remains the beginning of a golden era for our football club, despite the previous loss of form and the reality of the financial restrictions biting hard in January.

With three very winnable games coming up before the tough trip to Arsenal and the FA Cup tie at Blackburn, Tuesday’s performance was exactly what we as Newcastle United fans needed to see to get things back on track, reignite belief and extinguish another ghost from our gloomy recent past.