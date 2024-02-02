Opinion

Blackburn v Newcastle United on TV? Pretty safe to say you will be able to see it

Fans are wondering when a decision will be made on Blackburn v Newcastle, in terms of when it will be played.

As usual, we are at the mercy of the broadcasters, as they decide when the eight fifth round ties are played.

When it comes to fans waiting for Blackburn v Newcastle details it is two-fold, both those who hope to get to the match and the rest of us hoping to watch on TV.

Well, I think pretty safe to assume that armchair / pub fans will be able to watch this Blackburn v Newcastle match live on TV.

I base that on what happened last season at this stage of the competition…

Official FA announcement on broadcast details for FA Cup fifth round matches a year ago – 3 February 2023:

‘Six ties in the 2022-23 Emirates FA Cup fifth round have been selected for live television broadcast in the UK by the BBC and ITV, and further details can be seen below:

TUESDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2023

• Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion at 7.15pm on ITV4 and ITVX

• Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer

• Fulham v Leeds United at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

• Bristol City v Manchester City at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

WEDNESDAY 1 MARCH 2023

• Southampton v Grimsby Town at 7.15pm on ITV4 and ITVX

• Burnley v Fleetwood Town at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer

• Manchester United v West Ham United at 7.45pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

• Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur at 7.55pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Each club involved in these televised fifth round ties will receive £125,000 in addition to any payment from the competition’s prize fund.’

Looking at the clubs left in the competition below, fair to say I think that Blackburn v Newcastle would at the very least be one of six choices, if that is against the plan. Whilst as you can see, even the other two that weren’t chosen on normal channels last season a year ago, could still be watched via BBC iPlayer.

As for when we will find out, last season the FA Cup fifth round broadcast details were revealed on 3 February 2023.

It is of course 3 February 2024 tomorrow.

Even though that is how the FA announcement from last season looks (see above) now, it has clearly been amended AFTER the fourth round replays. Fourth round replays were played on 7 and 8 February 2023 last season but the choice of games for TV and when they would be played, was announced before those outcomes were known.

Hopefully it will prove the same this time, as five of this season’s fifth round matches are still waiting on results of replays, those five replays taking place next week, three on Tuesday 6 February and the other two on Wednesday 7 February.

So my guess is that we should find out when Blackburn v Newcastle will be played and who will broadcast it, either today or tomorrow, hopefully…

These FA Cup fifth round matches will almost certainly be once again confined to either Tuesday night or Wednesday night scheduling, as the Premier League rounds of matches both before and after the FA Cup fifth round, have already been decided and scheduled.

Full FA Cup fifth round draw

Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham v Newcastle United

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Liverpool v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City