Blackburn v Newcastle tickets – Newcastle United fans discover what they are set to pay

Newcastle United fans still waiting for news of when Blackburn v Newcastle tickets will go on sale.

That FA Cup fifth round tie to be played three weeks today, with a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 27 February.

Newcastle United fans hoping for the same 7,000 ticket allocation that Wrexham fans got in the last round.

Whilst a sale date for Blackburn v Newcastle tickets to away supporters is still awaited, Newcastle United fans have found out what they are set to pay.

In the fourth round, the general ticket prices for both Blackburn and Wrexham supporters were £15 for adults and less for concessions (only in very extreme rare circumstances are away fans charged more in FA Cup matches for standard seating, compared to home supporters).

Blackburn Rovers are this (Tuesday) morning putting tickets on sale to their own fans at 10am and the prices are:

£20 adults

£10 seniors and 18-23s

£5 under 18s

This trip ticks a lot of boxes, with an expected allocation almost twice the 3,800 for Fulham, tickets half the £40 adult price at Craven Cottage, plus a relatively short trip down to Lancashire.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports