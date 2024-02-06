News

Blackburn v Newcastle tickets – Newcastle United away allocation made public

Blackburn v Newcastle tickets have now gone on sale.

Newcastle United fans discovering that they have been given a 7,000 allocation.

Those away Blackburn v Newcastle tickets now on sale to season ticket holders with 30 or more loyalty points.

Newcastle United official announcement on Blackburn v Newcastle tickets – 6 February 2024:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Blackburn Rovers are now on sale.

The Magpies have been allocated around 7,000 tickets for the match at Ewood Park on Tuesday, 27th February (kick-off 19:45 GMT) and sales opened at 10am on Tuesday, 6th February, to season ticket holders with 30 and above away points.

Subject to availability, points will be reduced twice daily at 10am and 4pm, excluding weekends.

Prices

Adult (24-64): £20

Senior (Over 65): £10

18-23 year: £10

Juniors (under-18): £5

Children under the age of 12 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

Tickets will be in the form of paper.

Following supporter consultation there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

Please note all tickets are for the sole use of the supporter making the purchase under their Newcastle United supporter number and are strictly non-transferable. There will be random spot checks at away stadiums throughout the season and failure to produce appropriate ID matching the purchaser supporter number will result in removal of your loyalty points and/or your season ticket being voided.’