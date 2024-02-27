News

Blackburn supporters warned not to buy tickets for Newcastle United fans – FA Cup fifth round

Newcastle United fans swiftly snapped up all 7,200 official away tickets for tonight’s FA Cup fifth round match at Ewood Park.

Season ticket holders buying up all the tickets, so who knows how many NUFC supporters would have bought tickets if they’d gone on sale to members, then those fans without season tickets nor memberships.

Reports from the north west say that Blackburn Rovers are struggling to sell tickets to the home fans, maybe lucky to get over 20,000. This despite the 7,200+ away fans who have bought tickets.

Despite the expected large areas of empty seats, Blackburn Rovers have once again warned their fans not to buy tickets for Newcastle United fans.

Only Blackburn fans who already have a history of buying tickets on the club’s database can purchase tickets, with sales of those allowed up until 6.30pm tonight, 75 minutes before kick-off.

Blackburn warning their fans not to sell tickets to Newcastle fans / buy them any today, stating ‘Any supporter that is buying tickets for this fixture is responsible for each ticket.’

You understand that no home club wants to see their stadium totally swamped by away fans, however, at the same time it will be frustrating for so many Newcastle United fans tonight, when watching on TV they see so many empty seats tonight and would love to have filled one of them.

On Saturday, there were 12,956 inside Ewood Park for the Championship 1-1 draw with Norwich.

For the FA Cup fourth round match at the end of January when Wrexham took 7,200 fans, Blackburn had an attendance of 18,169.

Blackburn Rover official announcement – 26 February 2024:

Tickets for our upcoming home Emirates FA Cup clash against Newcastle United remain on sale to supporters with a database booking history prior to Monday 28th January.

The encounter against the Magpies, who booked their trip to Ewood Park with a 2-0 win away to Fulham, takes place at Ewood Park on Tuesday 27th February, kick-off 7.45pm.

Rovers, who reached the quarter-finals of the competition last term, defeated Cambridge United on home soil in the third round at the start of last month before beating Wrexham 4-1 to secure their place in the fifth round.

Tickets

TICKET PRICE

Adult £20

Senior (65+) £10

18-23 £10

Under-18s £5

Under-12s £5

Home supporters can purchase seats in the Jack Walker Lower, Jack Walker Family Stand, Jack Walker Upper, Blackburn End Lower and Riverside Stand. Visiting supporters will be allocated seats in the Darwen End Stand.

Supporters should note the following information on matchday:

This is an ALL-TICKET fixture – there will be no sales on the day after 6.30pm.

Any supporter that is buying tickets for this fixture is responsible for each ticket.