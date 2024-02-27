Opinion

Blackburn fans comments on facing Newcastle United tonight – Interesting

Not a lot to cheer for Blackburn fans so far this season.

Not impressed with their owners, disappointed to lose Tomasson as manager.

Blackburn fans have seen their team win only one of their last 13 league games and are now only four points above the drop.

The only bright spot recently has been the FA Cup, with progress against lower league sides Cambridge and Wrexham.

Interesting to hear what they are thinking ahead of facing Newcastle United…

Blackburn fans commenting via their BRFCS message board:

‘Newcastle are struggling with injuries and Howe is the kind of modern day manager type who will rest players for the cup.

I reckon we can do em.

Szmodics with a late winner.’

‘Is he? His selections in the last 2 rounds suggest otherwise.’

‘Being nowhere near the top 4, and having not won anything for generations, Howe would be stupid not to be giving the FA cup his full attention.’

‘Naive I know but I thought we’d be looking at a decent crowd for this one, doesn’t seem it on the seat map at the moment.’

‘End of the day with the club in this low ebb we are not suddenly going to see a massive turn out for a BBC1 midweek against a mid table PL side.’

‘When we are struggling to beat Championship clubs.

I really fear a couple of hours of torture here.’

‘Newcastle are going to be hurting after Saturday against Arsenal.

We don’t need another midweek game at the moment.

We have a poor record of Tuesday night matches

Our squad is desperately thin.’

‘The game shouldnt be viewed with any disdain or inconvenience. The team shouldnt be rotated. Lets give it our best shot as its a bit of excitement in an otherwise drab season.’

‘Oh I don’t doubt it is going to be exciting.

I mean, the Saudi-bank-rolled Toon Army, smarting from a proper slapping by the Arrogant Arsenal, a chance to progress into the meaningful stages of the longest running cup competition in football, the prestige and pleasure of playing at one of the North West’s finest stadiums, and the chance to beat the downtrodden upstarts from that little place where Shearer used to ply his trade…. I mean, what’s not to look forward to?

I’m not looking forward to it.

Sadly I think there will be no hiding place from the glare of the TV lights and incisive punditry.

It’s likely to be a painful watch for the committed faithful of Ewood.’

‘Newcastle have so much quality and will be wanting to progress. Be great to see us under the spotlight and on TV. Great opportunity for our young team to have this experience ‘

‘Might have to watch through beer goggles myself on Tuesday.’

‘The last thing we need is a compromised Rovers’ team humiliated on national television – that might prove a final nail in the relegation coffin with what it would do to confidence and morale.’

‘This will be a park the bus game isn’t it? Can’t see us holding out for long if that indeed is the tactic.’

‘Gut feel is we’re going to get absolutely mullered.’

‘It’ll be 1 way traffic and we’ll have no chance of holding out for long.

I think we’ll be incredibly lucky to lose this by any less than 4-0.’

‘A Bridge too far for us 0-2

Newcastle still won sweet F.A….all those Years,all those Resources and all that Money.’

‘Have to take our chance when it comes along. Worry about Newcastle pace against McFadzean. Fear Bruno will give Bucko a footballing lesson and Dolan will be little boy lost.’

‘Totally disagree with the idea of resting everyone too, lets treat this as a bit of excitement in a boring season, theres an FA cup quarter final on the line.’

‘Wonder who Shearer will be supporting?’

‘Factoring in the Newcastle fans, who I believe have sold out the Darwen End – there should be at least 20k at Ewood tomorrow.’

‘There’s always the casual fan interested in a game like this. There’s 4 going from my work who, despite all being Rovers fans and having a history of attending previously, haven’t paid to go to a game all season.’

‘Of course the league is important but this is a huge, huge game for Rovers and a chance to give the fans an occasion to savour. To ‘surrender’ before a ball is kicked would be a humiliation on national tv and a humiliation we might not recover from. Even if we lose, the team and the fans need to take something from the game even if it’s only a little restoration of pride.

Over 50 years ago, a Southern League club knocked the mighty Newcastle out of the FA Cup at Edgar Street following a sublime Ronnie Radford strike. The FA Cup has a unique magic and Rovers need to give it their feckin all with the strongest available 11 and let’s see what happens!’

‘I’ve just been to Ewood and the excitement is building. There were quite a few buying tickets, the catering vans were delivering food and the tv cameras are setting up. I hope we don’t dampen that enthusiasm by ‘resting’ players for a league game nearly four days after.’

‘If we don’t play our strongest side (or as near as) then we will get battered. Newcastle have very little left to play for and will want to win this one.

Get into ‘em.’

‘I watched the arsenal game and they can be beaten. However, we are not arsenal, so I’m going for a hard fought 1-2 loss. Our highest attendance this season of just under 21k may also be broken.’

‘Its a tie against the side that finished 4th last season in the Premier League for a place in the FA cup quarter finals. An unlikely upset and we are a game from Wembley and would get a huge boost. Whats the point if days like that are just dismissed as an unwanted inconvenience?

Taking this serious doesnt have to be a terminal blow to our chances of staying up.’

‘lets show newcastle what its like to play against a former premier league champion. hope ewood is rocking

hope the lads, whoever play, bring that spirit and mentality the club’s history and our fans deserve.’

‘We could be very embarrassed by this game. Newcastle have had some poor results recently and will want to atone in front of a big away crowd.

If we rest key players we will be slaughtered so we shouldn’t let the home crowd down in that way.

However I fear the influx of cash from 7000 Geordies will be the only result for us.

Hope i’m wrong!’

‘I have no interest in tonight’s game, I’ve given my tickets away.’

‘Why did you buy them in the first place then?’

‘Around 20,000 have been sold so far for this FA cup tie between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United tonight.’