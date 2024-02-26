News

Blackburn boss John Eustace looks forward to playing – One of the best teams in Europe

John Eustace is currently fighting a big relegation battle with Blackburn Rovers.

Only one win in their last 13 Championship games has left Rovers only four points above the drop to the third tier.

John Eustace taking charge of the last four of those 13 league matches, no wins as yet for him and only three points from a possible 12.

FA Cup an unnecessary distraction to the relegation fight?

Not according to John Eustace, who insists he and his players are really looking forward to face ‘one of the best sides in Europe.’

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace ahead of facing Newcastle United, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph – 26 February 2024:

“I think it’s a really exciting game, it’s big for the fans, big for the players.

“They will be playing against top players in Europe. It’s a really exciting night for the fans to really see a special night hopefully.

“The FA Cup is a special competition, we’re looking forward to the night and playing one of the best sides in Europe, one of the best in the Premier League.

“They have fantastic players, it will be a big test. They’re one of the best in Europe and the Premier League, so it will be a difficult game.

“We have to concentrate on our own jobs, we have to enjoy the night first and foremost. There is no pressure on us, we want to go out and express ourselves, see where it takes us.

“We have to go and enjoy the night, the lads can’t wait for the game. It gives the lads the opportunity to showcase what we can do.”

“I think the lads are very confident at the moment, we’re doing ok in the league,” Eustace said.

“The most important is that we are competitive, we showcase ourselves. We are making small steps in the right direction.

“I think tomorrow we can take the shackles off and play with freedom. We’re playing a top side and it will be a great occasion.

“There will be over 20,000 fans at Ewood tomorrow. It’s an exciting night. It gives us an opportunity to face a top team.”