Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens) – Independent ratings on Newcastle United players

For the Newcastle United players it ended in victory, 4-3 on penalties against Blackburn after 1-1 in normal time and no goals added in 30 minutes of extra time.

A tough game where there was little between the two sides on the night.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Blackburn v Newcastle match:

As you can see, nine players getting a rating of higher than 7.0, five playing for Newcastle and four for the home side.

Anthony Gordon (9.0) getting the man of the match accolade on these ratings, just ahead of Martin Dubravka (8.6).

(***Subs Tino Livremento, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and Miguel Almiron mistakenly showing as starters on the image above. The Whoscored image only has room to show ratings of four subs for a team, Kieran Trippier was rated 6.7 by the Whoscored automated ratings system, he of course though was a starter and not a sub)

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, ‘Matt Busby said…’ giving these personal ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Blackburn.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

