Opinion

BBC Sport pundit with this new Newcastle United analysis – Getting it right?

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at St James’ Park.

A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to try and build on the excellent 3-1 victory at Villa and the away FA Cup wins against the Mackems and Fulham.

Pointing out to BBC Sport what he sees as the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton getting it right this time?

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport – 2 February 2024:

“Both of these sides had impressive wins in midweek.

“Luton also beat Newcastle at Kenilworth Road before Christmas and their confidence will have grown since then.

“The Magpies will want revenge for that defeat and I have a feeling they will get it.

“Alexander Isak’s injury is a blow but I think they have enough goals in their team even if he is not fit for this game.

“Beating Villa ended a four-game losing run in the league for Eddie Howe’s side and it does suggest they are back on track after all the speculation that they would have to sell players in January.

“Now they need to put a run of results together if they want to qualify for European football, because the race is really on there.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Luton 1”

So what to make of what the BBC Sport man has said?

Well, the last two times he has spoken about Newcastle United, Chris Sutton had predicted defeats against both Fulham and Villa, as well as throughout January obsessed with the idea / belief that Newcastle United supposedly had to sell players.

The reality was that Newcastle never had to sell anybody, BUT if they wanted to make any major incoming signing in the window that just closed, due to their current FFP position, NUFC would have had to sell somebody in order to free up the FFP stretch. Reality was that countless clubs were in a similar position and hence, why so little money spent this latest window. Only £100m, compared to £815m by the 20 Premier League clubs in January 2023.

I also love the determination of the BBC Sport man and many others, to give no credit for and totally ignore Newcastle’s FA Cup matches. Newcastle have won three of their last four games now, the 3-1 at Villa and the 2-0 at Fulham (a Premier League team!) and 3-0 at Sunderland (derby rivals and at the time in top six of the Championship). You know for absolute sure if Newcastle had lost in the FA Cup, that would be getting included in the stats to pile against Newcastle United!

The truth is that it wasn’t just Villa when it appeared ‘the corner was turned’, Newcastle have been playing better at both ends of the pitch since the turn of the year. The one defeat amongst the three wins was the game when until the 74th minute NUFC were leading 2-1, only for world class Man City from the bench to make the difference very late on. Eddie Howe himself at last on Tuesday able to bring on a couple of positives from the bench, as Almiron and Livramento contributed to the win at Villa.

Newcastle are looking far better in defence now, with the first choice back four in place again and especially Schar and Botman reunited, they are key to how NUFC defend and attack, in terms of bringing the ball out of defence and playing it out, to initiate moves.

In the last 11 matches (all competitions) it is only the 1-0 defeat at Luton when Newcastle have failed to score. Whilst in all five matches in 2024, NUFC have score two or more in all five games and scored 12 in total since the turn of the year.

Nobody is complacent though, or shouldn’t be! As Luton managed only two wins in their opening 16 PL matches but starting with that victory over Newcastle, the Hatters have now lost only one of their last eight matches (all competitions), with five wins , two draws and just the one defeat, 3-2 at home to Chelsea.

Their 4-0 demolition of Brighton on Tuesday is a stark reminder of the threat they can pose but this certainly feels like a game where Eddie Howe will look to his team to impose themselves on the opposition, press high and look to dominate. Do that and surely every chance a win will be the outcome, which would then match the nine home PL wins that Villa and Liverpool have managed, the only ones currently to have won more at home than NUFC.

Jason Tindall made clear on Friday that there’s every chance Alexander Isak could play today and that would be a massive boost, As would be any from the long-term injured also returning. Tindall indicating that Barnes, Wilson and Willock are close to doing so, just how close remains to be seen.