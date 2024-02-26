News

BBC Sport pundit with bizarre Newcastle United narrative

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Blackburn.

A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to take United into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Pointing out to BBC Sport what he sees as the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton getting it right this time?

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport – 26 February 2024:

“I scored in an FA Cup tie for Blackburn against Newcastle a few years ago – it was a wonderful finish, but we ended up losing in a replay, and I can see the Magpies getting through this time too.

“Blackburn drew at the weekend in the ‘Chris Sutton derby’ against my first club, Norwich, but they are yet to win in four games under new manager John Eustace, and I don’t see him getting a first victory here.

“Newcastle boss Eddie Howe really needs the FA Cup now, to recover a bit of faith with the fans after some disappointing results, including their heavy defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

“Howe’s side should win, because they have got the superior players and I actually feel as if they will run away with this one a little bit.

“Prediction: Blackburn 1 Newcastle 3”

I find this Newcastle United narrative from the BBC Sport pundit very bizarre.

Chris Sutton claiming Eddie Howe needs ‘to recover a bit of faith with the fans after some disappointing results’ for Newcastle United.

Now I know, the BBC Sport man isn’t alone with this kind of NUFC narrative, indeed a fair few Newcastle supporters have also gone down this bizarre way over the top route.

Before losing away to title chasing Arsenal, Eddie Howe’s side were unbeaten the previous six weeks, picking up three wins and two draws.

Whilst in the four away games before the Arsenal one, Newcastle United had won all four, Eddie Howe’s side defeating Sunderland, Fulham, Aston Villa and Forest, scoring 11 goals in the quartet of away victories and conceding only three.

I am not claiming that Newcastle have been at their best and that there is no room for improvement, however, it is laughable the way that Chris Sutton and others want to portray the last month and a half or so as some kind of disaster for NUFC.

Scoring plenty of goals and results improving overall, now getting a number of key players returning at long last from generally lengthy absences, Newcastle United have the potential to finish this season strongly, starting with hopefully making it five wins in their last six away games, when taking on Blackburn tomorrow.

Also predicting FA Cup fifth round matches for BBC Sport this week is Kaiser Chiefs bassist and Leeds fan Simon Rix:

“Newcastle really need to do something in the FA Cup this season.

“They are out of Europe as well as losing in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and they are not doing so well in the league.

“So, I can see them putting out a strong side and I don’t see Blackburn coping with it.

“Prediction: Blackburn 0 Newcastle 2”

Hopefully this BBC Sport pair of pundits are at least correct with their forecasted result.

Blackburn are struggling badly and only four points above the relegation zone in the Championship, only one win in their last 13 league matches.