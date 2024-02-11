Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win v Nottingham Forest

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics (almost!) totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football, how good / bad Newcastle United were (are), against Nottingham Forest.

The final scoreline showing Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 and so much to debate in this game.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Forest fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Never a Forest penalty in a million years, yet commentators try and make it divisive.’

‘Absolutely.

Left his trailing leg and tripped the keeper.’

‘Actually 2 pens, one for a shove,1 for a trip. But as Taylor missed Awoniyi being rugby tackled and at least 2 yellow cards, it’s not a huge surprise.’

‘Cracking result, bruno outstanding.’

‘wait till tonali is back, we will see bruno playing more like this.’

‘Bruno outstanding… don’t get the Burn criticism when he gets exposed by lack of midfield….comeback joelintin!!!!

How did Yates get away without a yellow, that lad should be playing rugby defo not football the way he defends.’

‘Good entertaining football game.

Unfortunately, Forest didn’t have one more come back in them. Newcastle needed this win to keep up the challenge.’

‘Four away wins in a row, you can’t knock that.’

‘Great game could have gone either way, referee shocking for both teams, let’s remember he gave Fernandes a penalty at Wigan for having his toe touched.’

‘That’s the nail on the head. He denied two better shouts today but because Forest are not a top 6 club there is no “soft” pens. For Forest to get a pen these days the player has to be almost kicked off the pitch.’

‘Every game cracking entertainment, I love Eddie Keegan.’

‘Saudis dirty oil money couldn’t helped cartoon army to stay in the European championships, how about that?

Europe’s Top managers are refused to work for Cartoon Army.

Only someone came from the soutj coastal area of England and decided to get Saudis dirty oil money.But in reality there are only 3 disliked Clubs in England

Another Dirty Oil City

MONEY MONEY MANYOO

and CARTOON ARMY!!!’

‘Haven’t you got a dirty oil covered Seagull to be “sorting out”?’

‘Can’t blame Newcastle though the referee was awful.ah well forest win 6 5 over the two legs against a great Newcastle side isn’t bad.’

‘Antony Taylor makes his own rules up ! Gibbs white hauls Callum Wilson to the ground but no second yellow …meaning a red .???? God help us if they ever introduce blue cards.’

‘Absolutely pathetic, biased commentary from Sky sports. Hinchcliffe really should retire. He’s going to be crying all night now.’

‘One of the most lenient refereeing performances I’ve seen for a long time, Gibbs-White should’ve been sent off. Second yellow all day long.’

‘People thinking that was a pen have never played the game. Only on FIFA would it be a pen. Clueless.’

‘Premier league is tough, so many quality players.

Fans are spoilt rotten in England, the quality on show is unreal.’

‘The discrepency in level between Newcastle’s strongest and weakest players is a massive concern. Bruno, Gordon and Trips were excellent tonight. On the other hand Burn, Wilson, Longstaff were absolute pants. The big players are having to carry the limited ones.’

‘Lack of a midfield is the underlying issue. The back four are getting no cover.’

‘I will never know how we played so well and lost.

Fair play to Newcastle on the away win, but they’re nothing special and we really should’ve had them again today.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

