BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Bournemouth draw

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football, how good / bad Newcastle United were (are), against Bournemouth.

A lot to debate in this game…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Bournemouth fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘Before everyone trolls Howe out, don’t forget Newcastle are playing a 17 year old in midfield, they are going to be inconsistent and lack a bit defensively. Arsenal fan.’

‘Don’t forget that Miley’s one of the better players in the team either. The injuries have killed us this season.’

‘Just saw the game on MOTD, as a neutral what a cracking game, both teams just going for it.’

‘What a game that was.’

‘No Isak, Wilson, Pope, Joelinton, Willock, Tonali, Anderson or Targett with the likes of Murphy patched up.’

‘Both teams deserved 3pts for their efforts. That 2nd half was frustrating and fun equal measure! Were you not entertained?’

‘Good player Burn. Fans were raving about him last season.

Not blessed with pace though.’

‘Seriously. The big man has been immense for us since he joined. Literally 2 or 3 games ago he was man of match. Admittedly he probably needs a rest but give the kid a break.’

‘Better than it could have been but some poor defending left us looking vulnerable again. The referee was very poor letting Bournemouth foul away without punishing them.’

’22 fouls from Bournemouth to Newcastle’s 9!!! Should have been more yellow cards in the first half to Bournemouth. At least five times they thwarted Newcastle attacks by blatant fouls…Wrecked by the bloody referee!’

’22 fouls by Bournemouth. Got away with persistent fouling. Very weak referee. It was as if he wouldn’t book anyone in the first regardless of the nature of the foul. Could easily have had six or seven booked and two off today.’

‘My player grabbed him because he was offside. So says the Bournemouth manager. On what planet and in what solar system does that remotely equate with the rules of the game, common sense or does he have no idea how daft his opinion is?’

‘Maybe he thinks he was pulling the player to be onside.’

‘Livramento has got to start ahead of Dan Burn, opposition teams have Burn sussed for his slow speed.’

‘Agree Dan Burn isn’t a full back but would play Targett when he’s fit.’

‘Very fortunate point, gained right at the end there for Newcastle.

Few months ago, thought NUFC were top 4 contenders and a stage above likes of Chelsea, WHU etc, but they have stalled and look to have further places to fall.

Sorry Toon fans, but the shortcomings have been there for all to see for a while now.’

‘No, you’re right. A few months ago, and about 20 injuries ago, we probably were.’

‘The ref failed to make at least 4 first half yellow cards to Bournemouth players. One might have been red. Three stopped breakaway attacks which could have resulted in goal scoring chances. Refs were instructed to give those cards. Clearly he bottled it. Doesn’t matter it’s early in the game. It was professional fouls. Bournemouth could have ended up with 8 on the pitch. Ref was incompetent.’

‘I saw a stat, for the time the ball was in play and Newcastle had possession Bourmouth committed a foul every 30seconds on average lol

That’s impressive, especially to not get anyone sent off.’

‘(Bournemouth fan) Reading some of the comments and disappointingly it seems the entitled bug is infiltrating one of the last bastions of a true football club. It was a great game of football. Thoroughly entertaining and could have gone either way. Easy to whine about the fouls or the referee but bottom line it was a great watch. Media will pass over it as it’s not Tourist Club Citeh but as fans we can enjoy it.’

‘As a neutral – and just like many such I think – NUFC is club widely seen by many as a positive club, largely due to their fans.

So, injuries? yes, like many clubs though. But as a wealthy club now, the mystery is why they don’t get more cover?

Everyone can see NUFC slipping down the league, and out of contention for more prestigious comps, and it doesn’t look like improving.’

‘This “goalkeeper” is costing Newcastle game after game. I make it 6 to 8 goals that Pope wouldn’t have conceded. You can’t give opponents a free goal every game and expect to climb the table.

Also Burn really struggles when playing behind a midfield that doesn’t protect him. Howe seems to be being stubborn when its plain that Livramento is a class above Burn.’

‘Any Newcastle fan who wants Howe out, time for a reality check.

Do you think you should (realistically) be in the top 6 ?

Next you’ll be calling for Ashley to return!’

‘Actually VAR earned Newcastle a point. Like the goal against Arsenal, they ignore the angles that don’t support the penalty and only show images that do. Big club bias again.’

‘You can state with 100% certainty that VAR wouldn’t have even looked at that alleged penalty at the other end.

New laws being created so we concede a dozen penalties a season, while being given a total of one in two years.

That is clearly not a coincidence.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports