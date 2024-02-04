Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 8 goal Luton match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s eight goal ‘thriller’ against Luton Town.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics totally absent.

Instead, pretty much just about the actual football, how good / bad Newcastle United were (are), against Luton Town, who had only lost one of their last eight games coming into this match.

The final scoreline showing Newcastle 4 Luton 4 and so much to debate in this game.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, Luton Town fans and the odd Newcastle supporter also contributing:

‘A fantastic fightback by the Hatters. The Premier League needs teams like Luton, who can punch above their weight and don’t give up. Hope Luton stay up they are an asset to the league.’

‘It was Newcastle that fought back to draw.’

‘But luton were behind twice.’

‘Dear me, it was 4-4 man, can we just agree that ‘both’ teams came back from being behind.’

‘Last season they bored their way to the play-offs scoring 57 goals in 46 games. Appalling. That they get promoted just shows that football as a sport rewards negativity like no other. Now all of a sudden they’ve got all these fans that haven’t missed an away game in years. I bet 99% of LT fans had never been to Newcastle. More ‘plastic’ than most of the big 6 fans.’

‘Really love trotting that stat out at every opportunity, don’t you?

It must really grind your gears that ultimately it was utterly irrelevant and Luton got promoted as deserved on merit.

Remind us who you support again?’

‘Like Man Utd, Newcastle are rapidly becoming a mid-table side.’

‘Why are they an asset? After 10 games everyone was calling them the worst PL side ever. You were probably one of them.’

‘Newcastle are a mid table team, last year was a fluke.’

‘Chris Sutton had this down as a 3-0 to Newcastle and Garth Crooks thinks Luton have already been relegated.’

‘Don’t know whom 2 praise more. What a terrific game of football. Had everything. Terrific comebacks by both sides. just damn brilliant.’

‘About to watch it on game of the day.

And I’m a Villan. So. Yeah.’

‘Almost the first game since Sir Bobby where we’ve gone two down and I wasn’t expecting to lose.’

‘Not sure what the agenda was of absolute clowns on the live feed pretending to be Newcastle fans, but there’s no doubt Eddie Howe is massively loved in Newcastle.’

‘Luton’s fine runs continues, will easily stay up on this form. All the best for the final 16 games Luton.

As for Newcastle, letting a 2 goal lead slip at home against a bottom four team is simply inexcusable, regardless of how well that team may be playing right now.’

‘When did NUFC have a 2 goal lead? the quality of comments on here tonight is making the Manchester loving BBC look adept…’

‘I’ll take 4 points off the magpies for the season! What a team, what a club. COYH.’

‘Yes this was a better soccer game than most but scoring 8 times still means it’s 11 minutes between someone kicking a goal. What are they doing the rest of the time? Boring sport.’

‘go back to watch your 350 lbs hog wrestling with nonstop commercials.’

‘That was some game. Disappointing from a Newcastle perspective but well played Luton.’

‘The result was disappointing, and some of the defending was disappointing but the return of Barnes and Wilson, and the fact we were ABLE TO BRING SUBS ON to rescue a point puts us in a far better position than in the previous 15 games.’

‘It’s true though- not been able to change tactics & personnel properly with a few kids on the bench from the youth team. Newcastle don’t have a fit 18 and are having to play Miley ( as talented as he is) due to the lack of senior midfielders.’

‘Who said we don’t belong in the premier league! LTFC.’

‘Great game, fair play to Luton for attacking for 90 minutes. Not disappointed with the result, would have taken 4 points from villa away and Luton home. Still in the cup and players starting to come back from Injury so lots to be positive about.’

‘Yes, but you’re not seeing the bigger picture. We should have beat Luton routinely and comfortably. You can’t swap the results to mitigate. We’d moved on from villa and it should have been 6 points from 2 rather than 4.’

‘You’re joking right? Ask Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd, Spurs how comfortable their results were against Luton? And don’t forget, Luton took 4 points from you this season. In my opinion Luton were sloppy today, and should have won the game.’

‘If Luton were losing every week, much like the others around us, then I would agree that you should have routinely and comfortably beaten us. But the form table doesn’t lie. Too many teams, pundits and fans look at the fixture and think “oh it’s Luton, an easy and routine win for us” but maybe now people will start to take notice.’

‘Best of luck to Newcastle for the rest of the season – like us you have some of your important injured players coming back, and that should help you to push on from here.’

‘What a pity your civilized style of discussion isn’t reflected on other threads. Any games involving Man U or Arsenal have more “Comment removed” than comments and largely consist of mindless and borderline-illiterate abuse. Certainly hope Luton stay up for their positive and exciting style and as an Ipswich fan I always think of Sir Bobby ref Newcastle. All the best.’

‘Newcastle aren’t that good. I don’t think they will ever win a trophy again.’

‘Wow! I don’t think there’s anything else you can say is there? Some game!!’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

