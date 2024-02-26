Opinion

Aspiring to be great – Newcastle United

If any club should have the title of sleeping giant, then look no further than the mighty Newcastle United.

I firmly believe we are currently waking up, although still wiping the sleep from our eyes and not yet had the first sip of our morning coffee.

We are at the very start of our journey, Newcastle United have a group of players that believe and trust their manager.

Our manager is a fine leader of men, a straight talker and seems to have integrity and intelligence.

In turn, Newcastle United have a board that’s determined to succeed and help the manager in any way they possibly can.

On our day we are capable of beating anyone and we have had a number of those days in the last two years.

Don’t forget, half of this squad were written off as relegation fodder before Howe’s arrival.

Yet Eddie Howe has found a way of improving every single player he inherited.

Is it frustrating when we drop points? Yes, 100% it is.

Does that mean Eddie Howe is rubbish and the players didn’t try hard enough? No, 100% it isn’t!

Will Newcastle United get better and better and eventually be the best team in England? Oh Yes!!

This will take years, possibly five or six more years, not just the two seasons of rapid progress we have already seen.

Good times are coming, keep singing, keep supporting the lads – win, lose or draw.

Remember, even after any other club has beaten us, we are going to beat them a lot in the very near future so let them gloat for now, because once this giant is fully awoke, there will be no stopping us.

Warm regards mighty Mag readers.