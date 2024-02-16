Opinion

As a Manchester United fan I felt compelled to respond to this article on The Mag about Dan Ashworth

I read with interest, as a Manchester United fan, this article on The Mag on Thursday night.

The article was by Dean Wilkins and entitled ‘This is where it doesn’t add up on Dan Ashworth move – Newcastle United to Manchester United’

I totally understand your annoyance over the media narrative.

If Manchester United don’t win everything in the next two years, they will tear Dan Ashworth down faster than they’re building him up, completely selectively ignoring it was their public profiling which developed his status.

But that’s the media for you.

They all line up click bait, lie in your face and sod the poor individual and their family on the end of it.

Not adding up though, with the Mancs apparently too tight to spend under £10m (ED: On Ashworth compensation so he can start at Man U ASAP) when they’ve wasted a €billion (ED: On signings these past five or six years?

Aren’t you being AS ignorantly selective as they are?

It adds up, in case you’ve been asleep since 2005, because the Glazer parasites borrowed money to buy Manchester United, then burdened the club with the debt and £100m+ interest almost every year since.

Taking out dividends when they’d actually invested F… ALL into my club, hiring their backside-kissing money men (whose priority was to keep filling the parasites’ pockets, milking the biggest sporting cash-cow on the planet) to run a sh.t-show ever since.

Hence the waste on one-trick-pony Ronaldo wannabes who generate shirt sales, media attention and photo opportunities, without winning anything.

So THAT’S THE POINT, getting football-oriented executives to run the club properly and to arrest the seemingly perpetual decline and annual wasted millions. About £1.6bn and counting!

Would have thought with a previous owner like Mike Ashley, running a once proud North-East footballing giant into the dirt, at least the Geordies / Toons would understand.

Shame.

Divisive media has got to you too.

While we’re fighting each other, guess who we’re leaving alone?

Doughnut!!!