News

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1.

A game where United were up against it from the first whistle.

Newcastle United fans seeing their team fall 2-0 down thanks to two goals only six minutes apart in the middle of the first half.

Then after looking a lot better in the 20 or so minutes after the break, two more Arsenal goals only four minutes apart midway through the second period killed any remaining faint hopes off.

It was little / zero consolation that a fine Burn and Willock combination goal concluded the scoring in the game.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Arsenal 1 Newcastle 4 match:

As you can see, eight players getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, two playing for Newcastle and six for the home side.

All six Arsenal players started the game and no surprise that five of them were in the most forward half dozen positions in midfield and up front.

Whilst for Newcastle United, the only two NUFC players were this pair coming off the bench, both Dan Burn and Joe Willock rated 7.2, in part due to getting that sweet assist and the excellent headed finish.

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Davey Hat-Trick giving these personal ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Arsenal.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 84

Arsenal:

Botman OG 18, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69

Possession was Arsenal 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Arsenal 18 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 9 Newcastle 0

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 60,298 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Lascelles 73), Livramento (Burn 73), Longstaff, Guimaraes (Willock 73), Miley, Almiron (Murphy 64), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 64)

Unused subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

(I have to laugh at what all these football ‘experts’ are now saying about Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – A bad night at the office must be followed by a better one in Blackburn – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports