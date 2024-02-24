Opinion

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Outplayed in midfield in the first half, we looked absolutely shocked. At least we made a better game of it in the second half.

Add the poor defending for the goals, it was a game to forgot.

One positive, a great goal from the returning Willock.

Here’s hoping for MUCH better things on Tuesday.’

Simon Ritter:

‘Not as bad as the 5-0 when Parlour scored a hat-trick.

At least tonight the winners had a few top, top players in their ranks.

But we were off the pace from start to finish.

Karius was exposed time and again. Schar and Botman looked jaded, Livramento a bit lost and Miley overwhelmed.

Without a big improvement in the league, we will fall short of the European places.

Tuesday at Ewood Park is now our biggest game of the season.’

Paul Patterson:

‘Arsenal (and Arteta) made this a grudge match and we’re not at that level yet.

Imagine the Arsenal v Manchester United matches of the 00s and you’ll understand.

Blackburn is more important.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘I was buoyed when I saw the lineup but Arsenal are rampant right now and the result reflects what I thought was on the cards before KO.

At least Man United and Brighton dropped points today against lesser opposition.

Looking forward to Blackburn on Tuesday.

I can still recall John Trewick’s goal on Good Firiday ’84 as if it were yesterday.

HTL.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Just back in the Northumberland Arms and fair play to Arsenal, a throughly deserved win.

But here’s the but, I’ve been to Highbury/ Emirates numerous times and I’ve never seen the locals so animated in victory.

So as much as the defeat hurts, we’re starting to rile the supposedly big six…

Also added to the pleasure, I bumped into Monk and his daughter, who luckily for her takes after her mother.’

Greg McPeake:

‘Got offered a ticket in the Arsenal end yesterday.

Pleased I didn’t take it

Good to see Willock back.

Enough said.’

David Punton:

‘Congratulations to Arsenal on a well deserved victory.

There’s a good way to respond to getting beaten, unlike their manager and a good chunk of their fans when they lost narrowly at St James’ Park in November.

We weren’t good enough tonight.

They were superior all over the park.

The Emirates is never a happy hunting ground for us, similar to our record at Anfield. We never seem to do well there.

Not enough bite in midfield and uncharacteristically poor at the back with third choice Karius in net.

The only positive was a return for Isak and a scoring return for Joe Willock.

Final word on the BBC Sport website’s live blog of this game. Some of the idiotic comments they post on there defy belief.

Apparently we need to appoint Jose Mourinho and our players believe their own press too much. Utter drivel.’

Billy Miller:

‘Painful watching.

Different levels today.

Chuffed for Willock though.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 84

Arsenal:

Botman OG 18, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69

Possession was Arsenal 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Arsenal 18 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 9 Newcastle 0

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 60,298 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Lascelles 73), Livramento (Burn 73), Longstaff, Guimaraes (Willock 73), Miley, Almiron (Murphy 64), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 64)

Unused subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports