Anyway, suppose I’d better mention the game

It felt like a bit of a throwback to the past as I made my way down to Central station for a London weekend.

Over the past couple of years games like this have offered real hope, as we’ve turned up at the Premier League’s most ominous stadiums and gone toe to toe, on occasion coming away with something.

This one, like last month’s venture to Anfield, felt a bit Ashley era, as we turned up with damage limitation the obvious target.

It was almost threatening to look a bit like spring in London when our early morning train rocked up. The capital is an excellent place to bounce round a few bars, and while an 8pm kick off created considerable chew on for an increasingly disadvantaged fanbase, it left massive potential for an afternoon on it.

My mate Simon had managed to get himself carried away with the thought of a rooftop bar and after an hour sat under a blaring speaker somewhere up-a-height round London Bridge way, I started protesting that it might be time to head to north London.

Of course, the previously rich vein of bars around Finsbury Park have grown into the habit of making visitors feel as welcome as a fart in an astronaut suit, with tickets showing Arsenal allegiance a must have for entry, so it was straight into the impressive surroundings of the Emirates. At least the beer they were serving from pop up stalls was Camden Hells, as opposed to the flat overpriced Carling dished out at SJP.

The first half was the worst Newcastle have played this season (opinions welcome).

It was reminiscent of the late rearguard action against PSG as United could not hold onto the ball, with seemingly no creativity or invention in mounting attacks and a severe reluctance to put a tackle in on the rampant hosts. The midfield is suffering enormously from its thrown-together set up, with Bruno playing conservatively as obviously hyper conscious of his potential ban and Longstaff once again frustratingly anonymous.

It was a pre-match surprise to see Karius making his first appearance since this time last year, but he looked decent, playing a more advanced position than Dubravka that may have been more suitable for the team’s shape during Pope’s absence. He looked lively, with a smart save at the near post from Saka the highlight of a first half in which he was the only Newcastle player to emerge with any credit.

By this point, the home side were two goals up and there was a sinking feeling of the game being gone. The opener was unfortunate, as Karius saved well from Gabriel’s initial header, only for Livramento’s attempted clearance to bounce back off Botman. Karius scrambled to smother the ball but obviously the alert had went off that it had crossed the line, Sven inadvertently deflecting past Loris in a harsh re-enactment of our trip to the capital exactly a year ago.

This coming after 18 minutes made you fear the worst and I wouldn’t be surprised if some people started eyeing the exits when the Gunners made it two only six minutes later. Botman was all over the place as Martinelli scorched down the right before squaring for the unmarked Havertz to tap past his fellow German.

In first half added time Miley attempted to release Almiron, with Miggy producing the popular trick of making a hash of matters when trying to steer the ball onto his left foot. It was the closest I’d noted to us getting near the Arsenal goal. Surviving to half time only two down felt like a let off.

The second half was an improvement, with Gordon in particular seeming to come to life, linking up with Isak to at least have an effort on goal, albeit one that Raya gathered easily. If anyone was crackers enough to have thoughts of a fightback though, these were swiftly extinguished around the hour mark when Saka tortured Livramento in a way that would have had the Twitterati baying for Dan Burn’s blood. The England man produced a fine finish, although the touch off Schar may have been decisive.

A few minutes later it was four, as Kiwior meet a corner all too easily at the front post and looped a header back into the opposite corner of the goal. Miley was the visiting player giving the unfortunate deflection this time.

By now Howe clearly had an eye on Tuesday night, with a raft of substitutions including tactical withdrawals for Bruno, Isak and Botman. It was a small positive that there were finally a series of good options to bring on for those in need of an escape route, with the likes of Murphy, Barnes and Willock more invigorating substitutes than those we could muster in the dark midwinter. It was the latter who made an impact, looking his old self as he ran with intent at his former club. There was even to be a small consolation to cheer as Burn’s overlapping run and cross saw Willock direct a smart header past Raya to give the scoreline a slight touch of respectability and our first goal on this ground in a decade, since Ayoze Perez also directed a header into that particular goal.

This gave some small comfort to an emptying away end that was below its best. I noticed a few obvious tourists that raised some questions, but people were obviously either put off entirely by this awful kick off time, or felt utterly bereft at having navigated the challenge to witness such an underwhelming performance. The constant repetition of the song for the absent Tonali does little to inspire those eligible to actually make it onto the field.

I said on the way down that this was the less important of our two away games this week, and all eyes now turn to Blackburn. A season under threat of unravelling relies heavily on the FA Cup and grumbles have turned to Howe’s inability to change up a system to suit the personnel available. Anything but a win against a poor second tier opponent could be horrendous.

To flip it, the welcome returns of Willock and Isak, aligned to recent comebacks for Barnes and Murphy, should mean we can send out a promising side at Ewood. Hopefully little Joe now has his Achilles issues behind him, as his inclusion to break up the ineffective Longstaff / Miley pairing is key to this team regaining its rhythm. The second factor would be the return of Nick Pope, but on tonight’s evidence (and that of recent weeks), I would consider Karius retaining the keeper’s shirt the better option in Pope’s absence.

This game could be viewed either way in hindsight.

An expected loss to an effective team in fine form that isn’t worth dwelling on, or a stark indicator of how far we have deteriorated this year? I am concerned that Botman has not fully recovered from what was a strangely managed ACL problem, with the worst case scenario a breakdown that sees him miss a hell of a lot of football in the near future. Perhaps he just misses the comfort of Pope, one player who’s contribution will be without question on his return to the line up, regardless of where he kicks it to.

Another huge miss is of course Joelinton, whose absence has added more to his contract negotiations than any level of performance could. The energy and mischief he adds to midfield has been an enormous miss, as we are regularly bypassed easily in that area, with the loss of Tonali all the more annoying without the Brazilian to act as a sticking plaster over that wound. He must be retained or effectively replaced.

It’s apparent that a summer reboot is needed and is on the cards.

Quite how that looks remains to be seen, as this game marks the last really horrendous fixture in the remainder of the league campaign. With the injury situation alleviating it could be that positive progress sees a European place that allows squad building and retention of big hitters. It would also instil confidence in Howe’s doubters that he can do something in the next season he’s absolutely earned, given a bit of leeway with transfers and a few less on the treatment table.

The X factor in all this remains the cup of course. If this team can coincide a recovery with a run to Wembley, then bad days in London like this could long be forgotten in the shadow of an unforgettably brilliant one. That’s a trip that picks up in Blackburn though, and I’d better get home for a bit before heading there for the week’s biggest game. Cheerio.

PS. Pictorial evidence attached of me in the ground to be submitted in the event someone at the club tries to expunge my loyalty point for some reason.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 84

Arsenal:

Botman OG 18, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69

Possession was Arsenal 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Arsenal 18 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 9 Newcastle 0

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 60,298 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Lascelles 73), Livramento (Burn 73), Longstaff, Guimaraes (Willock 73), Miley, Almiron (Murphy 64), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 64)

Unused subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports