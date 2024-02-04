News

Anthony Gordon left St James’ Park on crutches on Saturday – Positive update on Sunday

Anthony Gordon was a big talking point on Saturday.

With neither Alexander Isak nor Callum Wilson available to start, the former Everton star having to play through the middle.

He did a good job in the opening 45, causing problems for the Luton defence with his pace and a stunning run leading to the second Sean Longstaff goal to make it 2-1.

When Callum Wilson came out of the tunnel after the break with the score 2-2, I think most fans were taking for granted that it must mean Anthony Gordon moving to his usual left wing position and either Almiron or Murphy having gone off as both had been poor in that first half.

However, it was Anthony Gordon who had made way for Wilson, a puzzle for Newcastle fans as he’d been one of our best and most dangerous players.

After the game though, Eddie Howe explained that Anthony Gordon had picked up an ankle injury just before the break, then when journalist George Caulkin posted a photo (see below) of Gordon leaving St James’ Park wearing a protective boot and using crutches, fans feared the worst.

Sunday though has brought a more positive update.

Newcastle United fan Darren Hann (@HannDarren) posting this photo of his grandson with Anthony Gordon at the Metro Centre on Sunday

Grandson was over the moon to meet @anthonygordon today 🖤🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/3gzZnIE557 — Darren Hann 💙 (@HannDarren) February 4, 2024

The photo showing Anthony Gordon with no protective boot nor crutches.

When asked by another fan on Twitter, Darren saying that Gordon did have crutches with him but said the ankle was ‘OK, just a bit sore.’

A big relief because just as we get the likes of Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson back in the first team squad, the last thing we needed was losing a key player such as Anthony Gordon for any length of time.

We have seen the help having options from the bench can have in these last two matches against Villa and Luton, Almiron and Livramento coming on at Villa to help Newcastle get the win, whilst Wilson, Barnes and Livramento helped from the bench as NUFC came back to draw against Luton.

Sounds like Anthony Gordon had the crutches with him today as a precaution and taking the weight off his ankle, safe to say he wouldn’t have been out wandering around the Metro Centre without a protective boot on (or with one on!) if there was any serious concern with his ankle.

Eddie Howe asked about the absence of Alexander Isak, who was forced off at Villa through injury:

“Alexander Isak has got a slight groin injury.

“We don’t think it is too serious.

“We are hoping he will be back pretty soon.

“However, when that is?

“I’m not sure.”

So Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes have finally returned but at the same time we have lost Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for unknown periods of time.

What a season!