Newcastle United Women

Another serious significant step forward for the Newcastle United women’s team

The Newcastle United women’s team, or The Lady Mags as they are more commonly known, were back in action on Sunday.

Riding high at the top of the table, up against fifth place Derby County.

Newcastle went into the home game at Kingston Park having made one change to their starting eleven from the side that beat Burnley away last weekend.

Captain, Amber Keegan Stobbs, was rested after an ankle injury in training ruled her out. In her place came Jasmine McQuade, who has her own section for ‘Goal of the Season’, such has been the quality of her strikes through the campaign.

It didn’t take long for the home side to take control of the game. They were ahead just seven minutes in when midfielder Emma Kelly played in Beth Lumsden behind the Derby defence with a clever long pass. The winger, a recent signing from Portsmouth, took a couple of touches before driving into the area and slotting home for her first Newcastle goal.

However, soon after there was a lengthy stoppage while Olivia Watt received treatment. Sadly it appeared to be a hamstring injury which saw the key defender replaced with flying winger Tyler Dodds. That meant a tactical re-shuffle to the Lady Mags back line which had already seen three defenders ruled out through injury going into the game.

Despite the changes, it didn’t appear to disrupt ‘The Lasses’ momentum. They would double their lead before the half hour mark when substitute Dodds, dispossessed Derby’s keeper as she tried to play out from the 18 yard box. The ball made it’s way to Paige Bailey-Gayle, who netted her fourth goal in three games since arriving from Crystal Palace on deadline day.

Newcastle continued to push with Lumsden going close with a free kick and Charlotte Potts had her goal bound header blocked before half time.

The Lasses made a bright start to the second half with Katie Barker doing well down the left wing before picking out Bailey-Gayle who fired over.

More chances were created but Newcastle were forced into another change when Jasmine McQuade limped off and headed straight down the tunnel. In her place came leading scorer Bridget Galloway, meaning the Lasses played with a front two for the first time this season.

Still Newcastle created chances but they couldn’t find the target. They had Derby on the ropes but couldn’t deliver that knockout blow. In fact as the game wore on ‘The Ewes’ started to come back into it and looked particularly dangerous on the counter attack. Substitute Marli Rhodes-Andrews forcing United’s keeper Grace Donnelly into an excellent save.

With seven minutes remaining Derby found a way back into the game. Emma Kelly was adjudged to have handled the ball after it bounced up her arm. The Ewes’ Eleanor Ashton duly dispatched the spot kick to make it a much more tense final minutes than was expected.

The visitors certainly grew in confidence after converting their penalty and forced Donnelly into a save from a free kick before the resulting corner was headed over from the back post by another substitute, Kira Rai.

The 1,964 fans inside Kingston Park breathed a collective sigh of relief as the Lady Mags made it four straight wins in all competitions with this 2-1 victory over Derby County.

It was the team’s 13th win in 15 league games and crucially puts daylight between themselves and their two main rivals for promotion; Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

United now have a nine point lead at the top of the table with seven games remaining (although both Burnley and Forest have games in hand).

If the Newcastle United women’s team finish top they are automatically promoted to the women’s second tier, where derby games with Sunderland and Durham could be on their fixture list next season.

They are next in action this coming Sunday when they play Portsmouth in the FAWNL League Cup semi-final at St James Park.

Newcastle United women’s team 2 Derby County 1

Newcastle United Women:

Grace Donnelly (c), Lia Cataldo, Charlotte Potts, Olivia Watt, Katie Barker, Hannah Greenwood, Georgia Gibson, Jasmine McQuade, Emma Kelly, Beth Lumsden, Paige Bailey-Gayle.

Subs: Tyler Dodds on for Olivia Watt 18 mins, Bridget Galloway on for Jasmine McQuade 61 mins, Nicki Gears on for Paige Bailey-Gayle 80 mins and Cara Milne-Redhead on for Katie Barker 90 mins

Subs not used: Anna Soulsby

Post-Match Thoughts:

The attendance was announced as being 1,964, although it appeared to be much larger. The whole of the West Stand at Kingston Park was full, with even some fans on the terraces at each end of the ground.

There is certainly a family atmosphere when attending a Lasses game. Ranging from parents bringing along their daughters (and sons!) to middle aged couples and older fans.

At £5 a ticket for adults you can’t deny its fantastic value for money, especially as a lot of fans are perhaps priced out of going to watch the men’s team these days.

The fans are very much a part of the match day experience. There is plenty of singing, some unique to women’s football and others that are more familiar. Paige Bailey-Gayle has her name sung to the old Andy Cole song. As in she gets the ball and scores a goal and with four in her first three games for the club it is perhaps fitting.

Amanda Staveley is regularly in attendance at games and is a huge supporter of women’s football.

While Wor Flags have started going to the games in recent weeks too and that has seen more fan interaction as they are encouraged to wave their support from the stands.

Post-game the players will come over to the West Stand and show their appreciation to the fans. Chatting with them whilst also having their photos taken with younger members of the Toon Army who idolise them.