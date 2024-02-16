News

Andoni Iraola confirms at least six Bournemouth players missing – Won’t play against Newcastle United

The Bournemouth players face Newcastle United on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Hoping to follow up their 2-0 win on the south coast in November

Bournemouth having picked up only two points in their last five games.

So need to start winning again, or else they will be looking over their shoulders at the relegation battlers.

Andoni Iraola has been speaking to the media on Friday, confirming that at least six Bournemouth players won’t be available to face Newcastle United.

Tyler Adams (hamstring injury)

Romain Faivre (illness)

Ryan Fredericks (calf injury)

Max Aarons (hamstring injury)

Philip Billing (suspended)

James Hill (ankle injury)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola also asked about his team’s recent results and performances:

“It’s difficult to say just one thing, overall, probably in the last games, West Ham, Forest, the other day against Fulham, we haven’t been scoring enough.

“Especially the other day [when losing 3-1 at Fulham], I think we missed a lot of chances.

“The West Ham game [when drawing 1-1], we missed a lot of chances.

“When we were in the run of winning games, we were scoring two, three.

“Probably there is a part where we have not been clinical enough and now we have in front of us another game where we will need our best finishing [against Newcastle United].

“Also defensively, because Newcastle are a team that score a lot of goals, they have a lot of offensive danger.”