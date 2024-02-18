News

Andoni Iraola blames match officials after Newcastle United match – Embarrassing

Andoni Iraola watched on as his side twice took the lead at St James’ Park but only came away with a point.

A very open game where a draw was probably a fair result.

However, Andoni Iraola has taken it badly…

The Bournemouth boss choosing to blame the match officials for his team’s failure to win.

Andoni Iraola raging about the penalty that got Newcastle United back to 1-1.

A lengthy VAR check of almost five minutes which saw a spot-kick given when Adam Smith was penalised for pulling the shirt of Fabian Schar as a free-kick came into the box.

Schar was in an offside position when the ball was played but the laws of the game deem that irrelevant, with the foul taking place before the Newcastle defender was able to attempt to play the ball.

As you can see below, Andoni Iraola actually accepts in reality that the match officials arrived at the right result according to the laws of the game, it is just he doesn’t like the fact these particularly laws of the game have counted against him and his team! Iraola also admits that Smith fouls Schar, which only a fool could dispute, but claims the shirt pull was something that shouldn’t have led to a penalty…

The really embarrassing thing is that Andoni Iraola makes out as though Newcastle United have had some kind of special treatment from the match officials, going on as though Bournemouth have been disadvantaged because they are a ‘small’ club.

I say ‘really embarrassing’ because Saturday’s match, there was only one team getting help from the match officials and it wasn’t Newcastle United!

A series of nasty cynical fouls by Bournemouth players on Newcastle’s biggest threats – Bruno, Barnes and Gordon – saw the useless referee refuse to book any of the visiting players until one so blatant on Bruno by Christie (his third bookable offence by that point I think) just before the break, that even this ref had no choice but to book the Bournemouth player, against some clubs he may well have been sent off… you know, if playing against one of those ‘not so small’ clubs.

Andoni Iraola had clearly sent his team out with this tactic in mind, some really sly back of the Achilles rakes, featuring in at least a few of them.

Bournemouth also repeatedly allowed to seriously time waste time after time with the referee doing nothing to stop it.

Andoni Iraola ‘reflecting’ on Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2:

“I cannot accept the first goal they scored, the penalty decision.

“He (Fabian Schar) is in an offside position.

“I have been talking to the referees after the game.

“I am not smart enough to understand their explanations.

“I think if we are only talking about the foul, it is a very soft, soft foul for a set-piece, because in set-pieces and corners everyone grabs, goes to the floor and they do not call anything all season.

“But if they call a foul, we will complain, but we have to accept it.

“But someone who is in an offside position, the ball goes exactly where he is, my player grabs the shirt, because otherwise he is going to head the ball.

“Obviously that affects the play.

“They spend 10 minutes, five or six referees watching the play. Also, the VAR doesn’t show the referee the wide camera so he can take the decision of the offside position.

“For me, it is very, very difficult to accept, because I think we deserved a little bit of respect.

“I know we are Bournemouth, we are a small club, but we deserve more respect than this.

“Anthony Gordon normally stays offside, waiting for a second ball. He is offside, but I accept this, because it is not offside because it is not affecting the play.

“But obviously he (Fabian Schar) is affecting the play, the ball goes to him, my player grabs him, because he knows he has lost the position.

“He takes benefit of the offside position, is going to arrive late and he is going to score a goal.

“If he scores a goal, he is offside.

“If you think the foul has been before he touches the ball, then it is not a penalty, because it has to happen after he touches the ball.

“When he touches the ball, the position is clear he is offside, we are all clear on this.

“He affects the play, because the ball goes to him. I repeat, my player grabs him because he has lost the position. The other player takes benefit of being offside.

“They have tried to explain it to me but I am not smart enough to understand it.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

