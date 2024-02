Transfer Market

Alfie Harrison Manchester City to Newcastle United move – Contract details / clause now made public

Some interesting extra info on the transfer of Alfie Harrison to Newcastle United from Manchester City.

Newcastle United confirmed (see below) the deal last week.

Whilst at the Manchester City end of things, the teenager midfielder’s move has also now been confirmed.

However, the Manchester Evening News have made public some of the contract details.

They report that their information is that Newcastle United have only paid a small ‘nominal fee’ for the 18 year old.

However, they also report / claim that if in the future Newcastle were to sell Alfie Harrison, a clause in the sale to NUFC means that Man City would get 40 per cent of any profit from a transfer fee.

The Mag report – 26 January 2024:

On Tuesday, the very reliable David Ornstein reported (see below) that Newcastle United had captured exciting Manchester City young midfielder Alfie Harrison.

The man from The Athletic saying an ‘undisclosed fee’ had been agreed between the two clubs for the 18 year old.

Now Newcastle United have confirmed the deal.

On Friday morning, Lee Ryder of The Chronicle reporting that Eddie Howe told journalists that Alfie Harrison was indeed, now a Newcastle United player.

Interesting to see where the 18 year old is placed, whether Under 18, Under 21 or first team squad training…?

This deal continues the relentless capture of younger teenage players, as well as older 20+ age group signings. Although even then, since the January 2022 transfer window, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have only signed one new outfield player aged older than 23 and that was 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

The man from The Chonicle has also reported that Eddie Howe this Friday morning also confirmed that 21 year old midfielder Joe White would be staying with Newcastle United for the rest of the season, rather than going out on loan. Joe White having impressed at Crewe Alexandra on loan in the opening half of this season.

The Mag – 23 January 2024:

Alfie Harrison is signing for Newcastle United.

The ultra reliable David Ornstein breaking the news (see below) late on Tuesday afternoon.

The man from The Athletic saying that an undisclosed fee has been agreed and the highly rated teenage midfielder will join Newcastle from Manchester City.

Whilst Newcastle United fans are understandably more focused on what will or won’t happen this window in terms of more senior signings. This simply continues a process under Dan Ashworth that is seeing a separate process of Newcastle United now trying to sign the very best teenagers both in the UK and overseas, with Yankuba Minteh and Trevan Sanusi just two of the numerous teenagers brought in so far, since Mike Ashley handed the keys over.

Interesting / ironic that this news of the agreement to sign 18 year old Alfie Harrison, immediately follows news that Newcastle United have turned down a second cash bid, if around £13m, for Kieran Trippier, who will turn 34 in September.

Manchester City's 18-year-old Alfie Harrison – City have one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💫 🔵 #MCFC So far this season 10 Goals ⚽️
6 Assists 🔌

David Ornstein report on The Athletic – 23 January 2024:

Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign highly-rated midfield talent Alfie Harrison for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old English prospect has excelled for City at academy level and Newcastle have moved to secure his services.

Harrison is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of completing the proposed move on a long-term contract.

He has drawn comparisons to City’s prolific senior striker Erling Haaland for their visual resemblance and has recorded impressive goal and assist statistics for their age-group teams.

Newcastle’s pursuit involved Paul Midgley, who joined from City in 2022 as head of youth recruitment, and centered on Harrison having a clear path towards first-team action.

Harrison, who signed for City aged nine, has made 10 appearances in all competitions for the club’s Under-18s this season, scoring eight goals.’