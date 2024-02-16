News

Alexander Isak involved against Bournemouth? Iraola and many Newcastle United fans in agreement

All eyes on Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international was forced off through injury during the 3-1 win at Aston Villa on 30 January and hasn’t been seen since.

Eighteen days later, will Alexander Isak be in the matchday squad against Bournemouth?

Earlier today, Eddie Howe confirmed Callum Wilson was having surgery today and would be missing for a good while, the NUFC Head Coach then having this to say about his other main striking option…

“Alexander Isak is probably not ready for the weekend but he is very close and looking really good. I am really pleased with his progress.”

With Eddie Howe surprising people previously on many occasions, when it comes to who is and isn’t available once we get to the team and subs announcement an hour before kick-off, no surprise then that plenty Newcastle United fans are of the belief that Alexander Isak WILL be involved against Bournemouth.

Asked on Friday afternoon about the striker situation at Newcastle United, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is in agreement with those NUFC supporters:

“Newcastle will have a top striker tomorrow, for sure.

“I don’t know who they will put [up front], but they will have a top, top striker.

“Anthony Gordon is a top player. Amazing. Scores a lot of goals. One of the fastest players in the competition.

“I think Alexander Isak can be involved in the game as well.

“They have a lot of options up front.

“They’ve recovered Harvey Barnes, [Miguel] Almiron, [Jacob] Murphy – I can say a lot of players!

“The numbers they have offensively, it doesn’t matter who [they select], because they have different options.

“They are one of the best of the competition, for sure!”