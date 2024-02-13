News

Alan Shearer explains this choice of Newcastle United star

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one Newcastle United star who was superb in Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Andre Onana (Man Utd)

“Made several important saves as Man Utd got a huge win against Aston Villa in the battle for Champions League qualification.”

Ben White (Arsenal)

“Adapted really well to a new role, moving in and out of midfield, and linked so well with Bukayo Saka.”

William Saliba (Arsenal)

“Nothing got past him, and he made an impact in West Ham’s box as well with his goal.”

Harry Maguire (Man Utd)

“Outstanding against Villa’s pacy attack and showed a great attitude once again.”

Vinicius Souza (Sheff Utd)

“Capped an all-round top display with a goal in a big match against Luton Town in the relegation fight.”

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

“Unstoppable against his former club, setting up two goals before scoring himself.”

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

“A match-winning performance with his two well-taken goals in a game that could easily have gone the other way against Nottingham Forest.”

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

“He had to be in my team as his two second-half goals gave Chelsea an important win.”

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

“His game had everything and, after coolly converting his penalty, his second goal was clinical.”

Erling Haaland (Man City)

“Only needed two chances to score two goals against an Everton side who gave little away. Absolutely deadly.”

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham)

“Fulham have badly needed a goalscorer and the Brazilian’s excellent brace suggests he could be that player. AFC Bournemouth couldn’t handle him.”

Manager: Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

“His clever use of White was a big success. Arteta has got Arsenal’s attack firing again, which is ominous for the rest of the league.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports