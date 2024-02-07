News

Advantage Newcastle United as Nottingham Forest play twice

It is Nottingham Forest up next for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe having a full week to analayse the good, the bad and the ugly that he witnessed in the 4-4 draw with Luton on Saturday.

For Nottingham Forest and recently installed manager Nuno, a little bit of a more hectic preparation.

In the time that passes after that NUFC v Luton match at St James’ Park, Nottingham Forest having two games scheduled before facing Newcastle.

Nottingham Forest having to play Sunday – Wednesday – Saturday.

On Sunday they had a tough match on the south coast, eventually drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth as one-time Newcastle keeper Mat Sels made his Forest and Premier League debut, conceding after only five minutes.

Now standing only two points above the relegation zone and facing a potential points deduction if charges on breaking FFP/PSR rules are found to be proven, Nuno could have no doubt done without yet another bonus match to play this midweek.

Tonight Nottingham Forest have an FA Cup fourth round replay at home to Bristol City to contend with, then facing Man U if they reach the last 16 (see below).

Interesting to see what Nuno does with his team selection, as very difficult to play your first choice eleven in three matches across a six day stretch, Sunday to Saturday.

Premier League survival will no doubt be the priority but when playing in front of your own fans, very difficult to see Nuno able to select a much weakened cup side. Marco Silva very heavily criticised by Fulham fans for doing so against Newcastle United.

Interesting that like that Fulham cup match, this Forest one now sees Newcastle United gaining the advantage these days from having far more rest and preparation time than their opponents. Having played every midweek for a number of months themselves, with Champions League and League Cup commitments.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, these last two FA Cup fourth round replays will then let us see finally the full line up for the fifth round in three weeks time.

Monday 26 February

Coventry v Maidstone at 7.45pm on ITV4 and ITVX

Tuesday 27 February

Bournemouth v Leicester at 7.30pm on BBC iPlayer

Blackburn v Newcastle United at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Luton v Man City at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Wednesday 28 February

Wolves v Brighton at 7.45pm on BBC iPlayer

Nottingham Forest or Bristol City v Man U at 7.45pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Liverpool v Southampton at 8pm on ITV1, UTV, STV and ITVX

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United on ITV4 (channel TBC)

(The kick-off time for Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United will be confirmed after the Chelsea v Villa replay tonight)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports