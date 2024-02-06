Opinion

A Premier League top six finish for Newcastle United is very much still there to be had

Even though the latest reports on Alexander Isak set to miss some games aren’t so good and also Anthony Gordon left St James’ Park on crutches at the weekend, my Newcastle United glass is as ever, still half full.

Do I think Newcastle United can finish in the Premier League top six by the end of the season? Too right I do.

As for next season, I love Isak and Gordon and for me, they are two of the main men that we have to create a team around.

As I have previously stated, I believe there will be a turnover of the playing personnel in the summer, some fan favourites will undoubtedly be sacrificed.

Could we sell Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton? I personally think that we will most probably sell one of the two, if not both.

Big Joe is almost certainly out for the rest of season with injury and as yet hasn’t received the new contract offer he believes he deserves.

Bruno is going to be a superstar and the impressive and steady evolution of Newcastle United might not bear fruit quickly enough to keep him at St James’ Park.

I firmly believe that the tying down of young Lewis Miley on a long-term deal was one of the biggest bonuses we all could have wished for at this stage of the season.

The return from injury of Harvey Barnes didn’t come a moment too soon either and his left footed finish against Luton Town was a thing of beauty.

Callum Wilson is another top player who may well be heading for pastures new at the end of the season but I reckon there is still a few goals to come from him yet in the black and white stripes.

Manchester United, West Ham and Brighton are currently above us in the table but I think we are better than all three.

We still have to go to Old Trafford in the League but that isn’t such a daunting prospect nowadays. We’ve already pumped them down there in this season’s Carabao Cup.

We face both the Hammers and the Seagulls at home.

A Premier League top six finish for Newcastle United is very much still there to be had. Coupled with a potential extended run in the FA Cup and things aren’t looking all that bad.

I haven’t a clue exactly which players we may be bringing in this summer but I believe it will be an eventful transfer window for sure, from a Geordie perspective.

That is also something to look forward to after years of having no hope under the previous regime.

I’m now fully concentrated on our next game at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

Our players will need no motivation for this game, after the way Forest and Chris Wood comprehensively dismantled us at Gallowgate in December.

I thought that Luton would be number three of an extended winning run but lets not forget that we came back from 2-4 down against the Hatters with only a quarter of the game to go, salvaging a point that could turn out to be very valuable.

This season reminds me so very much of our 1994/95 campaign. We ended up 6th after finishing 3rd the previous year, in our first ever season in the Premier League.

There had been an undoubted dip in performances in 94/95 and Kevin Keegan famously sold our prize asset ‘Andrew’ Cole in the January.

In preparation for the 1995/96 season, King Kev brought in the likes of Sir Les Ferdinand, David Ginola and Warren Barton.

I see distinctive similarities in the situation with the Newcastle United of the mid 1990s and what is going on currently.

I would like to finish off by saying that the time has now surely come for the Newcastle United owners to do everything they can to get Kevin Keegan back to St James’ for at least one match, so the fans can show him one last time how much we love him.

I know Kevin values his privacy and I’ve also no doubt that Amanda and Co have probably already sounded him out.

Just to see him back on the hallowed turf though one more time, would make mine my day, as would be the case with so many other longstanding fans.