A few things that certain Newcastle United fans ‘might’ have missed

Are certain Newcastle United fans very selective in what they see and then mention?

Well, from what I can see, the evidence is clearly suggesting this to be the case.

On an ever increasing basis!

I can totally understand the frustration of Newcastle United fans (I’m one myself!) that we didn’t win against Bournemouth, especially as Spurs and West Ham lost to Wolves and Forest respectively, plus every chance that Brighton and/or Man U could also drop points today.

However, what I can’t understand if when Newcastle United fans (some of them…) can’t get past that frustration / anger and just accept that these are such tough overriding circumstances for Eddie Howe to deal with.

I look at what is happening and I have only admiration for how Eddie Howe and his (available!) players are dealing with what has been thrown at them.

It is when supporters are ONLY interested in wanting to see negatives that I find it tough / impossible to accept.

If only we were a fanbase that had maybe seen something like a five match unbeaten run with three wins and two draws.

Hang on a minute, that IS Newcastle United.

If only NUFC fans had seen something like 14 goals scored in the last five matches.

Hang on, that is Newcastle United again!

If only we had seen 53 Premier League goals (fourth highest in PL) scored this season, 69 in all competitions.

Hang on, Newcastle yet again!!

We all know that the defending (AS A TEAM!) hasn’t been what it needs to be this season but amongst all the injuries we have Nick Pope (14 goals conceded in opening 14 PL matches before injury), Botman and Burn (two of the best back four in PL last season) out for much of this season, plus NUFC’s most important three midfielders (Joelinton, Tonali, Willock) when it comes to protecting the defence, missing the vast majority of the season. Not to mention when defending from the front (and at set-pieces), our two quality first choice strikers missing so many games, including both yesterday!

Eddie Howe used 15 players yesterday.

He bought Barnes, Gordon, Trippier, Botman, Burn, Livramento and Guimaraes.

He didn’t buy Dubravka, Schar, Longstaff, Miley, White, Almiron, Ritchie (well he did for Bournemouth 11 years ago!) and Murphy.

Crucially, six of these eight in the second group were used in midfield and attack yesterday. Murphy clearly was nowhere near 100% but had to play some part despite not training all week as Barnes couldn’t manage a full match in his first start for five months. Lewis Miley can’t legally buy a drink but plays every match against men who are physically stronger, whilst Joe White hd never played for the first team.

Of those last eight named, Almiron was the last one of them signed in January 2019!

Eddie Howe is up against it and we have to simply get behind him.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports