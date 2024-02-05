News

5 Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed – Tuesday official announcement

There are now five Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and mid-April 2024.

An announcement (see below) by the club on Tuesday, giving details of the fourth and fifth of these.

The Newcastle v Everton clash will be on TNT Sports with a 7.30pm kick-off on Tuesday 2 April 2024.

Then Spurs at home is now 12.30pm on Saturday 13 April and will also be on TNT Sports.

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 February 2024:

‘Two Newcastle United fixtures in April have been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

The Magpies’ home game against Everton – initially set to kick-off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday, 3rd April – will now get under way at 7:30pm BST a day earlier, on Tuesday, 2nd April.

And Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 13th April will remain on the same date, but will now kick-off at 12:30pm BST instead of 3pm BST.

Both matches will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports