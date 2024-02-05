News

5 Newcastle United TV matches now confirmed – Monday official announcement

There are now five Newcastle United TV matches confirmed between now and the end of March 2024.

An announcement (see below) by the club on Monday, giving details of the fourth and fifth of these.

The Chelsea v Newcastle clash will be on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off (very kind of them for the travelling NUFC fans…) on Monday 11 March 2024.

Then West Ham at home is now 12.30pm on Saturday 30 March and will be on TNT Sports.

Quite shocking that Newcastle United away fans are getting an 8pm on a Monday night after a series of other shocking timings.

Plus, the Premier League have broken their own rules, after they promised to give at least five weeks notice to fans of game changes for all games before matchweek 37, this announcement only 33 days before Chelsea was originally scheduled for.

Newcastle United official announcement – 5 February 2024:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League games against Chelsea and West Ham United in March have been rescheduled after being selected for live television coverage.

The Magpies were initially set to head to Stamford Bridge for the second time this season on Saturday, 9th March, having earlier faced the Blues in the capital in December’s Carabao Cup quarter-final, which Mauricio Pochettino’s side won on penalties.

But Eddie Howe’s men will now travel to the capital for a league clash two days later than initially scheduled, with the game now set to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Monday, 11th March and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And United’s home game against the Hammers at St. James’ Park on Saturday, 30th March will still be played on that date, but will now kick off at 12:30pm GMT instead of 3pm GMT. That game will be shown live on TNT Sports.

The Magpies’ away game at Crystal Palace is currently scheduled for Saturday, 16th March – but that fixture at Selhurst Park could also be rescheduled if United beat Blackburn Rovers in their FA Cup fifth round clash later this month.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports