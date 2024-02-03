Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3

Saturday’s match ended Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Samba beat

Bruno was head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch at the City Ground.

It was pure Brazilian magic that was the key ingredient in taking another vital three points on the road.

His intelligence for the first goal was as good as the training ground move that yielded the space for him to find such an emphatic finish.

In the second half we saw him unshackled, further up the pitch, and he duly did the damage. Forest inexplicably letting him run unchecked on the edge of the box – and from that range he can find a finish such is his precision into the corners.

It was all the more astonishing as he went through another 90 minutes avoiding the yellow card that will keep him out for two games.

Coaching credit

You have to give Eddie Howe credit for the reshuffle that allowed Guimares to get forward.

It was a good switch and unleashed the Brazilian. This is what we’ve been missing.

Such was the injury crisis that Bruno has had to be the anchor, but with the shackles off, it was reminder of the run he had after we first signed him. More of this please Eddie!

Quality shines through

Kieran Trippier’s fine form is well and truly back, along with a few other standout showings from those around him.

Tripps bagged his tenth PL assist of the season, the best by a United player since Laurent Robert in the 01/02 season. That’s exceptional for a right back.

Then there was Fabian Schar. Another brilliantly taken goal, getting forward to find a calm and precise finish. He makes it look easy.

His defensive colleague Sven Botman wasn’t too shabby either. Over 100 passes at 92% accuracy. All of his aerial duels won.

Second half of the game was at least a clean sheet.

Final word here for Anthony Gordon. Left the ground on crutches after the Luton game, didn’t train all week, and now back in full flow at Forest.

NEGATIVES

Wilson worry

With Isak still missing it was great to see Callum Wilson back out there, but did it last?

At the end of the game he was feeling his arm, prompting fears he could be set for another spell on the sidelines. Let’s hope that isn’t the case.

Dan the man?

The debate has been raging about Dan Burn’s role in the side at left back.

It’s fair to say he can get done for pace, although that’s offset by his brilliant physicality, his experience, his ability from set pieces, and winning headers.

Howe stuck with the big man from Blyth, but he did get stretched by Elanga, fuelling the debate that Tino Livramento maybe needs to come in.

It’s a big call for the manager. He seems damned either way, as one poor game from Tino and he will be getting pelters for not sticking with Burn!

Unlucky Lew

At the age of 17 I thought Lewis Miley put in another decent shift.

It was a shame about the deflection for Forest’s second equaliser, he’s tried to defend the strike and has ended up guiding the ball beyond Dubravka.

He was really unlucky there. He just needs to put it behind him and keep going.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports