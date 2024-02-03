Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 4 Luton 4.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

On this occasion it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

The result

When Luton’s fourth went in, I thought the game was up for Newcastle, and most people around me seemed resigned to defeat.

So to get it back to 4-4 was, I suppose, a decent outcome.

Funny thing about draws – if you get the last goal, or two, it feels a lot different than if the scoring sequence is reversed, but I’ll take this one.

The subs

Livramento and Barnes gave the team a big fillip when they came on.

I’m not sure why Livramento hasn’t been in the starting eleven more often, given that he’s looked a very good player whenever I’ve watched him, and it was really great to see Barnes back on the pitch. He looks like a natural goalscorer to me.

I also thought Wilson did OK, despite the roughhousing the Luton defence meted out.

The fight

Newcastle spent the first 62 minutes of this game unable to decide whether they were in control of Luton or terrified of them.

However, once Luton’s fourth went in, it was if a sense of collective pride came over our lads, and they started playing with energy, purpose and drive.

I thought we might nick a winner (we nearly did) and you could argue it was too little too late, but when it did come, it was good to see.

NEGATIVES

The result

When our first went in, I thought the game was there for the taking, but we somehow managed to let Luton score four avoidable goals.

Despite the relief I felt at salvaging the draw, we should never be allowing that to happen.

We’ve beaten Man City, manure, Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa and PSG in various competitions this season. So 4-4 at home v Luton is just not good enough.

We should be aiming for top six – I long ago gave up any top four ambitions – but that looks a long way off on this showing.

The subs

Like most black and whites, I love Dan Burn. He loves the club, he’s a top bloke, and he’s a much, much better footballer than I thought he was.

However, it was clear from the start that he was getting roasted by Ogbene every time the Luton player ran at him. To me – and everyone around me – it seemed like a situation that Tino Livramento would be far better suited to.

The substitution happened but 30 minutes of more after it should have. I trust in Eddie but he doesn’t get everything right. In my opinion, he should have been bolder

Too many poor performances

A few of our blue riband players were off-colour today.

Bruno took a while to wake up, Botman wasn’t as assured as he can be, and I already mentioned BDB.

I thought Miley and Murphy did quite well, but there were too many erratic performances, and Luton took advantage. Must try harder.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)