Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

If you can’t win, don’t lose

In choppy waters, with key players still absent, the lesser evil is to take a point rather than get beat, right? Plenty of battling spirit when the chips were down.

That’s exactly what has happened for the second game running at St James’ Park.

Once again United having to come from behind , making it that type of draw that feels just a shade more enjoyable.

We’d love to have won! We crave a home victory. It’s been a while.

With the win at Forest making for a stellar away day, this was another week where the outcomes were oddly reversed.

Had we taken a point at the City Ground and three points home to the Cherries then we’d declare it a good haul.

We’ve lost one in the last seven, and it’s all currently set against the backdrop of some very important players absent.

Let’s also not forget, the referee on Saturday was absolutely terrible.

Matt finish

It was a throwback to the Mike Ashley era.

Painful years, a lot worse than the current scene at Gallowgate.

It was still wonderful to see Matt Ritchie get on the score sheet, rescuing the point, the most unlikely of scorers but no less popular.

In the lean years of Sports Direct’s occupation of our football club, Ritchie was a key player. First name on the team sheet for Rafa Benitez.

Post takeover he managed to stick around, the great survivor, if you like.

Barely selected amid the investment but on Saturday a threadbare Newcastle turned to the diminutive figure of the man with the magic hat.

What a great professional he is. He came up with the goods too, one more glimpse of that iconic goal celebration where the corner flag gets the boot.

Lew better believe it

Young Miley was sensational – again.

We’re relying on a 17 year-old to get by at the moment but he’s not really letting anyone down.

His stats speak for themselves: 5/6 tackles won; 2/2 dribbles completed; 9 ball recoveries; 3/3 aerial duels 12/16 duels won; 2 interceptions; 1 chance created.

Bruno wasn’t all that shabby either. He dragged us through that game and managed to avoid that yellow card that will trigger a two-match ban.

NEGATIVES

The secret’s out, Eddie

Teams have worked out that this Newcastle team can be got at through the left back.

I love Dan Burn. I love him to bits. A local lad and great to have for set pieces.

Pacey wingers are causing him bother, though. It keeps happening. The secret is out. He’s not really a left back.

Perhaps now is the time for Eddie Howe to look at this and consider a change? It’s the big talking point. Everyone has a view.

Harsh treatment room

It’s annoying that we have so many key players unable to take the field. It was a major negative and it’s part of why we didn’t win.

If we’d had Isak or Wilson then we’d have had more goals, for sure.

Joelinton, Willock and Tonali – legs and extra muscle in centre mid.

I’ve praised Miley but the kid is about ten stone wet through when we need to shield the back four.

We really do miss Willock’s drive. His goals and his athleticism.

Then there’s the custodian. Nick Pope is a HUGE miss.

Martin Dubravka is doing his level best, and he’s more up to sharpness of late, but there’s still errors in him, sadly.

Social media: A fan base divided?

If you’re so inclined to be venture on to Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) then you may see some of the splits seemingly emerge when we don’t win.

There appear two camps.

Those who point to 37 points by mid-February and all amid a depressing injury list. Who say Howe deserves plenty credit and bags of time to coax more from the players, and that this ‘project’ has only just begun.

Some, on the other hand, seem outraged we haven’t won at home since December and some who even wildly suggest the manager ought to be replaced. The optics of that actually happening would be hideous.

The problem is we overachieved last season and there are some who hate the drop this term.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

(Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Andoni Iraola blames match officials after Newcastle United match – Embarrassing – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe talks about 6 different Newcastle United players – Including new injury concern – Read HERE)

(Have you seen this Newcastle United team? Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports