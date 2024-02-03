Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on penalties)

Tuesday’s match ended Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on penalties).

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Getting the job done

The result was key, albeit I didn’t really agree with some in the media who said it was a ‘must win’.

We’re through though and we have a swing at a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, which would see us back at Wembley.

The fact it came via penalties was oddly enjoyable.

We rarely win on the dreaded spot kicks but this shoot out went pretty well.

Special mention goes to Fab Schar for that penalty. Sheer class to try that type of finish under pressure. Great entertainment.

Heco heroism

The penalties are where goalkeepers come to the fore.

It was a night to savour for our current custodian Martin Dubravka.

The Slovakian stopper had a pretty good game, was a bit unlucky for their goal and then proceeded to make two saves in the shoot out. It was the decisive moment and a nice one for a player thrust into action after Nick Pope’s got injured.

Key players return

It was great to see Joe Willock, Alex Isak and Elliot Anderson all back in action.

We’ve certainly missed Willock and Isak, as we’ve just had no options in central or up front.

Anderson’s injury was particularly nasty and halted the progress of a local lad with bags of promise and undoubted ability. He took his penalty really well.

NEGATIVES

Stop the press

The worst thing about this game came 24 hours later, when United were handed a trip Man City in the sixth round.

The small matter of taking on the club world and European champions.

Not really the draw we’d have liked and yet another away game in this competition.

I am sure we will give it a good go at the Etihad but it’s going to be really tough to get through.

Heavy weather

We didn’t play amazing football at Ewood Park. The fluency of last season isn’t quite there. We lacked bite in midfield and we squandered a lot of chances.

We then allowed a mid-table Championship side to peg us back at 1-1.

Tired legs

Whose bright idea was it to have the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek?

It always used to be at a weekend.

The upshot is that it makes for a dreaded three game week.

The players with 120 minutes in their legs having to take on a Wolves side in good form on Saturday.

Wolves getting through 90 minutes in their tie with Brighton, so that’s some small comfort.

However, if we play like we did against Blackburn for long spells then they’ll be strong favourites to leave St James’ Park with all three points.

Let’s hope not.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle won against Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports